Marvel Pushes Mature Content, Adding First TV-MA Series to Disney+

Iron Man Zombie

Credit: Marvel Studios

Following the arrival of Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Logan (2017) on Disney+, Marvel Studios just announced its first TV-MA series coming since Daredevil.

Captain America Zombie
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Zombies will be the first Marvel Studios TV-MA series made for Disney+, marking a shift in Disney’s overall tone of its upcoming superhero stories and more:

‘MARVEL ZOMBIES’ will be TV-MA

In a turn of events, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is having its entire game changed with the additions of  Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Marvel’s Zombies, and X-Men ’97.

Scarlet Witch Zombie
Credit: Marvel Studios

The events of What If…? season one, episode five, have spawned an entire series for Disney+. It’s going to be Disney’s darkest show yet with a TV-MA rating.

Given the gory, gruesome nature of zombies, having a Thanos zombie terrorize the universe with countless undead adversaries is sure to spark some scary sequences, something that many fans are looking forward to:

YES FINALLY

Marvel has yet to announce an official release date for Zombies.

Official Zombies Description

Bryan Andrews offered background on the series and its origins spawning from an episode of “What If…?” Season 1, as well as concept art.

The animated series “Marvel Zombies” from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews and written by executive producer Zeb Wells.

“Marvel Zombies” will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Captain America Zombie
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Marvel should add more MA-TV content? Comment below!

