‘Back to the Future’ Star Comments on His Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Role

Between the prequel trilogy follow-up Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) and the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) spin-off Andor (2022), it’s becoming all too easy to forget where live-action Star Wars TV shows started — The Mandalorian (2019).

And though we’ve hardly forgotten that next year will see the long-awaited follow-up The Mandalorian Season 3 arrive on Disney+, it’s fair to say that our attention has lately been focused on all other things Star Wars. But needless to say, The Mandalorian Season 3 “is the way”.

And now, a Hollywood legend has re-ignited our excitement for The Mandalorian Season 3. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Back to the Future icon Christopher Lloyd will be appearing in the third season of the hit show.

While details have naturally been kept under wraps, the idea of two iconic franchises like Back to the Future and Star Wars joining forces left us in a tizzy. In fact, we wonder how many Star Wars fans shouted out the words “Great Scott!” when the casting was announced.

Comic Book has reported that, during a panel at Fanboy Expo Knoxville earlier this month, Christopher Lloyd was quizzed on his appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3. However, the 83-year-old Back to the Future legend was extremely coy when giving his answer.

He said, “We’ve all been sworn to secrecy,” at which the audience laughed in response, before adding “So, I don’t know!” Well, at least he has confirmed that he will definitely be appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3, even if we don’t know who — or what — he will be playing.

While little is known about The Mandalorian Season 3, we know that it will follow on from events depicted in The Book of Boba Fett (2021), in which the titular bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is reunited with Force-sensitive youngling Grogu (aka “Baby Yoda”), following his time training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

We also know that Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi will all be reprising their roles as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon, Greef Karga, Bo-Katan Kryze, The Armorer, and Dr. Pershing, respectively.

First-look footage of The Mandalorian Season 3 was screened at Star Wars Celebration in May, which shows Din Djarin visiting his homeworld Mandalore, where he must redeem himself for removing his helmet, a story that was foreshadowed in The Book of Boba Fett. Bo-Katan Kryze also appears in the footage, as she will be playing a significant role in Season 3.

Whether or not Lloyd, who is of course best known for portraying Dr. Emmett Brown/Doc in the Back to the Future Trilogy, will be playing a Star Wars hero or a Star Wars villain remains to be seen. But either way, this isn’t the first time Back to the Future and Star Wars have crossed paths.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea (real name Michael Peter Balzary), who plays Douglas J Needles in the Back to the Future movies, recently appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi as bounty hunter Vect Nokru. And Douglas J Needles is even referenced by name in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)!

Christopher Lloyd recently enjoyed a surprise reunion with other Back to the Future stars, along with the cast of the West End show Back to the Future: The Musical. The production will soon be making its way onto Broadway, with Roger Bart reprising his role as Dr. Emmett Brown/Doc.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), and Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows in undisclosed roles.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in February, 2023.

Do you think Christopher Lloyd will play a hero or villain in The Mandalorian Season 3? Let us know in the comments down below!