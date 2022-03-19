‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Star Wars’ Officially Collide, Fans In a Tizzy

As Star Wars fans anxiously await details about The Mandalorian Season 3 — which is rumored to debut on Disney+ in December 2022 — they’re chomping at the bit for any shred of information they can get.

While creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni remain characteristically tightlipped about the upcoming third season of the hit series, which introduced bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) to the Star Wars story, one new piece of information has been confirmed.

Taxi alum Christopher Lloyd will be joining The Mandalorian. The fan-favorite actor is 83 years old and is best known for his role as Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown in Michael J. Fox’s Back to the Future trilogy.

While specific information about Lloyd’s role has not been announced, fans online are freaking out about Back to the Future officially colliding with Star Wars.

Dan Tromp wrote:

I’m so happy about this news it merges my two favourite franchises Star Wars and back to the future. Thanks to being the face of @scope I met Christopher Lloyd a few years ago at a comic con in London. — Dan Tromp (@Dantromp_) March 19, 2022

NoMoreMutants noted that this is an exciting move for Lloyd, who is adding another legendary franchise to his resume:

That's one more iconic sci-fi franchise for Christopher Lloyd: The actor, best known for his role in the Back to the Future film trilogy, will be joining Star Wars when he appears in The Mandalorian for its third season.https://t.co/1caU1L8KMe pic.twitter.com/Ge3mlaDAUy — NoMoreMutants (@_NoMoreMutants) March 19, 2022

Adam Brogan already has a theory about who Lloyd could play. He thinks the actor might portray clone trooper Gregor. This would be an interesting choice since The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison has, to date, played all live-action clone troopers, including Clone Army of the Republic template Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002):

So before I go in to say something about the Christopher Lloyd casting in Mando I know the character I’m going to suggest I dead in the time period that mando is set in so here we go Gregor ,I mean personally I think he’d fit it perfectly apart from the obvious factor I know he doesn’t look anything like Temuera Morrison but his characteristics are very Gregor like and I know that also he could possibly be the guy in the Mandalorian caves but like I said I think his characteristics are very Gregor like 2/2

I know he doesn’t look anything like Temuera Morrison but his characteristics are very Gregor like and I know that also he could possibly be the guy in the Mandalorian caves but like I said I think his characteristics are very Gregor like 2/2 #mando #starwars4life #starwars — adam brogan (@SithBro_Gan) March 19, 2022

Michael Sacal is hoping Lloyd takes on a villainous role in the Star Wars franchise, perhaps in cahoots with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), whose return has already been confirmed:

I hope Christopher Lloyd's character in The Mandalorian is a villain like Kruge in Star Trek III and not comedic like Doc Brown in Back To The Future. I've seen him play villains in movies and TV and he's really good at it. — Michael Sacal (@MichaelSacal) March 19, 2022

Another user seemingly summed up most fans’ feelings, writing:

I know #TheMandalorian is trending because of the brilliant Christopher Lloyd, but can we start watching new episodes now? — EndOfDays2022 (@OilersPTSD) March 19, 2022

The Book of Boba Fett began setting up the next installment of the “Mando-Verse” with the return of many major characters, including Djarin, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton), and tiny Padawan Grogu.

Furthermore, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) once again showed up to guide a semi-wayward Djarin, convincing him that seeing Grogu would do more harm than good for the foundling — although Grogu did eventually decide to return to his “faather”.

While few actual details are known about The Mandalorian Season 3, it will undoubtedly follow the ongoing Darksaber storyline and the returns of several characters, including Esposito’s Gideon, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), have been confirmed.

There’s no word on if Lloyd will somehow bring a Delorean into the Star Wars galaxy.

Are you excited about this Star Wars casting development?