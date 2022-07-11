‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot” Coming In 2023

Back to the Future (1985) is one of the most celebrated movies from the 1980s, while the trilogy as a whole remains one of the most beloved, a rarity in film — though there are a few other exceptions, with The Dark Knight Trilogy and the Apes reboot trilogy being among them.

But for decades, fans have wondered if a Back to the Future reboot will ever happen. Luckily, Robert Zemeckis (writer and director) and Bob Gale (writer and producer) have long since squashed any rumors. And after seeing what happened with the Ghostbusters reboot in 2016, this is music to our ears.

Related: Every ‘Back to the Future’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Speaking of music, there is actually a Back to the Future “reboot” heading to theaters in 2023, but it’s not what you think. Based off the classic 1985 movie of the same name, Back to the Future: The Musical is about to take Broadway to 88 miles per hour and beyond!

After experiencing cancellations in the UK due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Back to the Future: The Musical is finally coming to Broadway. However, it’s currently playing at London’s Adelphi Theater in the West End, where it is has been wowing fans of the film for nearly a year.

You might wonder why we’ve referred to the musical as a “reboot” — while the incredible stage production is indeed a musical version of the iconic 1985 film which stars Michael J Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Emmett Brown, it is also very much its own interpretation.

Back to the Future: The Musical features everything you love about the film — the characters, the set pieces, songs such as “The Power of Love” (performed by Huey Lewis and the News for the movie), and yes, of course, the awesome time-travelling DeLorean.

Related: Does ‘Back to the Future’ Exist Within the ‘Star Wars’ Universe?

However, the show is different enough that you’ll leave struggling to decide which of the two versions of Back to the Future you prefer. While the film is incomparable, as the musical is a celebration of everything you love about it with a few twists thrown in, you’ll likely feel a bit torn.

One of those differences is how the Doc’s death is handled — in the movie, he’s gunned down by terrorists for stealing their plutonium to fuel the DeLorean, however, in Back to the Future: The Musical, he’s actually killed by the plutonium itself, which irradiates his entire body.

This change was likely due to the fact that things such as terrorists and armed weapons wouldn’t translate well to the stage, which needless to say was a wise move. There are also a number of other small changes, which helps the musical feel different enough from its movie counterpart.

As for similarities, Olly Dobson’s Marty McFly is uncanny, while Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) brings his own flavor as Doc Brown. But the most striking resemblance is George McFly, who is brought to life on stage by Hugh Coles, who channels his inner-Crispin Glover.

Related: 6 Ways a New ‘Back to the Future’ Movie Could Work

From a spectacle point of view, the show is nothing short of jaw-dropping. The real star of the show, however, is the DeLorean, which is given something of a “makeover” on stage (don’t worry — it’s the same car, but let’s just say it channels its inner-“Knight Rider”!).

“It does get them [the audience] excited,” the show’s lead producer Colin Ingram told Deadline when discussing the DeLorean. “Especially when it travels for the first time, back to 1955.” He went on to say that the car “is a roughly $300,000 piece of scenery, and it twists, tilts, goes forward and revolves around the revolve.”

Related: ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Star Wars’ Officially Collide, Fans In a Tizzy

Back to the Future: The Musical was written by Bob Gale and is currently playing at the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End. Olly Dobson (Marty McFly) is set to be replaced by Ben Joyce in a few weeks, though neither will transfer over to the Broadway version of the show next year.

However, it is believed that Roger Bart will continue to play Doc Brown overseas. “We’re in negotiations for Roger to play Doc on Broadway,” Ingram told Deadline. For more information, check out the official Back to the Future: The Musical website.

Will you watch Back to the Future: The Musical? Let us know in the comments down below!