Original Cast Joins ‘Back to the Future’ “Reboot”

Back to the Future: The Musical continues to sell out the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End, where it has been wowing audiences for almost a year. The production has even won the Best New Musical award at the Olivier Awards, and next year it will make its debut on Broadway.

But the show isn’t just appealing to fans — last weekend, Christopher Lloyd, who plays Doc Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future movies, attended the musical, having already been in the city for a guest appearance at the London Film and Comic Con event hosted by Showmasters.

The 83-year-old actor appeared at the convention alongside fellow Back to the Future actors Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker in the original film), Donald Fullilove (Mayor Goldie Wilson), Frances Lee McCain (Stella Baines), and Jeffrey Weissman (George McFly in the sequels).

And on that same weekend, Lloyd, along with some of the other actors, attended Back to the Future: The Musical. Before they saw the production, Express.co.uk spoke with Wells, who plays Jennifer Parker in the original film but was replaced by Elisabeth Shue in the sequels:

“I’m looking forward to meeting the new Jennifer and seeing George because he’s such a funny character,” Wells said. “I have no preconceived notion about anything. I’m going in fresh with a blank slate and enjoying the process! I haven’t read about it, so I can just be a real audience member and experience it.”

They also spoke to Donald Fullilove, who plays Mayor Goldie Wilson in the movies. He said:

“It is absolutely my first time seeing it. I’ve seen exerts on little clips and whatnot, but I’m totally stoked to see this show. I had been in contact with the actor who’s playing Goldie, Cedric Neal, way back when it was in Manchester and I hear that he’s absolutely phenomenal in it.”

Writer and producer Bob Gale, who also wrote the musical, joined the cast at the Adelphi Theater, and his presence did not go unnoticed by the audience. Once the show ended, Gale took to the stage to express his gratitude to the audience. He said:

“Thank you! Thank you! Did you have a good time? We’ve got some special guests here… First, I want to say thank you to our director John Rando who is in the house and our producer Colin Ingram.”

Gale was joined on stage by the some of the actors from the movies as well as that of the musical itself (for many of them, it must have been like seeing their past or future-selves!). Sadly, Michael J Fox, who plays Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movies, was not present.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future (1985) follows teenager Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) as he journeys from 1985 to 1955 using a time-travelling DeLorean which has been built by his friend Doc Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

However, Marty’s arrival in 1955 sets in motion events that will see him ceasing to exist in the future, so he must use his time in the past wisely and ensure that his parents fall in love. So with the help of 1955’s version of Doc Brown, Marty must make sure he goes “back to the future”!

The film spawned two direct sequels — Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990) — and while there have been no signs of sequels or reboots over the past few years, a Back to the Future “reboot” will be heading to theaters next year!

While Back to the Future: The Musical is of course adapted from the 1985 film, it does include a fair few alterations, from the way in which Doc Brown is killed in 1985 to the DeLorean itself, which is given an awesome makeover (although Marty McFly is uncanny).

Back to the Future: The Musical was written by Bob Gale and is playing at the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End. It stars Olly Dobson (Marty McFly), Roger Bart (Doc Emmett Brown), Hugh Coles (George McFly), Aidan Cutler (Biff Tannen), and Rosanna Hyland (Lorraine Baines-McFly).

However, Olly Dobson (Marty McFly) is set to be replaced by Ben Joyce in a few weeks, though neither will transfer over to the Broadway version of the show next year. Desperate Housewives (2004) actor Roger Bart, however, is expected to reprise his role as Doc Emmett Brown.

For more information, check out the official Back to the Future: The Musical website.

Which is your favorite — the Back to the Future movie or Back to the Future: The Musical? Let us know in the comments down below!