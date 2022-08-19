‘Star Wars’ Darling Pedro Pascal Officially Teams Up With MCU Star

For Star Wars fans, The Mandalorian has changed the landscape of the franchise.
After the divisive sequel trilogy, the return to a Star Wars story that feels like it has George Lucas’s fingerprints all over it was a welcome reprieve for fans.
Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos) had a successful career even before he joined Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian as the show’s leading man. Now, two seasons and a couple of spinoffs — The Book of Boba Fett and upcoming Ahsoka — later, Pascal has been cemented as a household name, especially in the Star Wars fan community.
Over the course of two seasons to date — with Season 3 due to debut in February 2023 — Favreau and Filoni have taken viewers on a brilliant journey across the galaxy far, far away as Djarin and Grogu meet characters new and old — from adventures with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) on Nevarro to crossing paths with Bo-Katan Krzye (Katee Sackhoff) on Trask to learning Grogu’s tragic backstory from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on Corvus, for the past couple of years, the Star Wars story has arguably felt more authentic than it has since the release of fan-favorite original trilogy film, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).
