Marvel Actor at “My Last Act,” Unlikely to Return to ‘Moon Knight’

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing like never before with the addition of streaming series on Disney+. Moon Knight has proven to be one of the most enduring additions to Marvel’s Phase Four, but one actor might not return for a second season.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant
Credit: Marvel Studios

Even though Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) met his demise in the series finale of Moon Knight at the hands of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) and Jack Lockley (Oscar Isaac), every Marvel fan has their theory that Ethan Hawke’s villain is somehow alive.

Whether or not that takeout scene was a dream within a dream, fans are hoping for a Moon Knight season two confirmation from Kevin Feige, but Ethan Hawke might not return to his iconic role:

Ethan Hawke says “I’m at the beginning of my last act” as an actor.

Ethan Hawke is in no way stating that he’s retiring from acting or hanging up his directing chops, but the Before Sunrise (2001) star has shared with IndieWire that he feels he’s at the “the beginning of my last act”:

I’ve definitely made the turn from being an old young person to being a young old person. I prefer this. I feel like playing John Brown in “The Good Lord Bird” was that for me: the beginning of my “old man” career, the beginning of my last act. But it’s the beginning of it, you know? I definitely find myself looking over a filmography and thinking about which ones I could’ve cut out because I only have so much time left. I know I only have so many movies left. You have an awareness of time. When I was younger, I was like, “I’ll do this, I’ll do that, that’ll be a good learning experience, and then I’ll try this,” thinking I had all the time in the world. Now, I’m like, “I didn’t learn anything from that one or that one, and that one would’ve been better spent in three months with my family.”

Arthur Harrow talking to Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Hawke is actively working on the final touches of HBO Max’s The Last Movie Stars, an in-depth and exclusive look into the final project of legendary Hollywood figures Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

Nonetheless, Ethan Hawke is taking each new role with caution and care, realizing that his family time is far more critical than another Hollywood installment. Whether or not Moon Knight fits that category of “take” is entirely up to the actor (and how the writing of Moon Knight season two could include Arthur Harrow).

More about Moon Knight

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly). Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, and Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Mr. Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want Ethan Hawke to return for Moon Knight? Comment below!

