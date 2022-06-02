MCU Director Questions Whether Or Not Important Marvel Villain Died

Mohammed Diab isn’t so sure that Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow is really dead.

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight left fans shocked at the explosive ending. After seeing Isaac struggle with his Dissociative Identity Disorder, he finally was able to balance his life as Marc Spector and Steven Grant, but fans later learned that a third personality existed. Jake Lockley was also there and he had been hiding for a long time from his other personalities as he worked for Khonshu.

At the end of the season finale, Khonshu reveals to Harrow that Moon Knight has a third personality and the series ends with Jake firing his gun several times. While fans didn’t see Harrow die, it seemed pretty obvious that the disciple of Ammit wouldn’t survive. Then, Diab teased that the villain might actually return and isn’t dead.

Diab was talking in a Q&A on Facebook when he teased that Harrow might be alive. He questioned whether or not Harrow really died when a fan asked how Jake killed the villain with Ammit inside of him:

Fan: “How did Jake kill Harrow although Ammit was inside him and she didn’t prevent Jake from doing that?” Diab: “Are you sure he’s dead?”

Since fans didn’t see Harrow die, it’s possible that he didn’t, but it would be odd for Jake to miss his shots or to fail at killing the villain with Khonshu right there. Most likely, Ammit gets killed and then Harrow is presumed to be dead and left behind and manages to survive.

Another way Marvel can explain the character being alive is that Khonshu wants Harrow to suffer, but he doesn’t want him to die. If this is true, then the Moon God will have to explain why he didn’t Marc or Steven this. Perhaps Khonshu has a darker reason to keep Harrow alive and Marc and Steven wouldn’t have agreed.

Either way, if Harrow lives a second season for Moon Knight seems to be imminent. Sadly, it seems that Marvel won’t introduce a new villain for the series which is kind of disappointing because there are a lot of villains Moon Knight could fight.

More on Moon Knight

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

