Marvel Actress Admits to Clandestinely Trolling Fans

Ms. Marvel stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first official mutant. Ms. Marvel was a surprise for fans unfamiliar with the character who made her live-action debut on Disney+. The show had to overcome controversy when it revealed they were dramatically changing Kamala Khan’s powers.

Iman Vellani is a rising star in the Marvel Universe and has been hailed as one of the best cast roles in Marvel’s Phase Four. Just like her character Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani is a major Marvel super nerd. Her obsession with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is well known, and she got in trouble with Kevin Feige for arguing with him about whether the MCU is Earth-616 or not.

As it turns out, the Marvel Studios’ president is not the only one subjected to Iman Vellani’s Marvel fan supremacy. In a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Iman Vellani told Seth Meyers she likes to argue with other Marvel fans online. She said:

"I'm not present on social media publicly, but I do have a lot of private accounts, especially on Reddit. Just, like, arguing with people about theories, I'm like 'You don't even know what's coming, man! You're so wrong!' It's so liberating."

Iman Vellani may have sworn off being public on social media, but that does not prevent her from trolling fans with her inside knowledge. Notably, Vellani does try to avoid the negative comments about the Ms. Marvel series – even though her mom has let her know about some of them. Which she shared with NME:

"I'm not on social media. I hear things that my mother tells me though. It's honestly quite laughable and I think change is scary for a lot of people. And having a show that surrounds a 16-year-old girl who's Pakistani and Muslim and a superhero is scary for a lot of people. I think this is just gonna rip the Band Aid off and hopefully people will fall in love with her."

At this time, it is not confirmed whether Ms. Marvel will get a second season. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the first season. It stars Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Laura Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Laith Naki as Sheikh Abdullah, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

The show introduced new concepts to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like the Djinn, the Noor Dimension, and the Clandestines.

The official description of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ reads:

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim America teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Iman Vellani will return in The Marvels with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau from WandaVision). The cosmic adventure is rumored to include a musical scene and will most likely pick up right after the post-credit scene of Ms. Marvel, where Kamala Khan switched places with her favorite hero Captain Marvel.

