Fans Call For Marvel, ‘Black Panther 2’ Boycott After “Biggest Attack In MCU History”

Over the weekend, Marvel Studios finally gave fans a first official look at the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) from director Ryan Coogler.

A landmark movie in the world of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther (2018) saw the first Black superhero-led movie in the franchise’s then decade-long tenure as the world’s most successful movie series.

With the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role of King T’Challa AKA the Black Panther, surrounded by a cast that included Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik “Killmonger” Stevens), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Forest Whitaker (Zuri), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), and Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Coogler’s Black Panther became a critical and commercial hit, netting over $1.3 billion at the global box office.

Many of the Black Panther characters have appeared in some way throughout the MCU since 2018. Boseman, of course, made his debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, where the Wakandan warrior sought Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), after the fatal attack on his father, King T’Chaka (John Kani).

Other cast members joined the huge Avengers roster in the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), alongside heroes like Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Most recently, Dora Milaje member, Ayo, turned up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Kasumba reprising her role for the Disney+ series.

But, aside from these appearances across the MCU’s Infinity Saga, and now the Multiverse Saga, fans have been clamoring for the return to Wakanda in a Black Panther sequel.

Ever since the unfortunate passing of Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been somewhat of a question mark. From various script changes to confusion over whether the MCU would recast T’Challa (Feige eventually confirmed that the character would not be recast), Boseman’s legacy has transcended from the real world into the fictional, with fans worried over the future Black Panther sequel.

Now, after the first teaser trailer debuted at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this past weekend, fans were returned to the world of Wakanda, the arrival of new antagonist Namor, and the yet unseen realm of Atlantis, all underscored by an emotional version of “No Woman, No Cry” from Nigerian singer, Tems. What the trailer of Coogler’s film also revealed was the long-discussed tribute, at least in part, to Chadwick Boseman — and it is this that has reignited the #RecastTChalla trend online, with some calling this the “biggest attack on a A-List superhero in Marvel history.”

@dontcallmecorn said:

We don’t have to accept T’Challa being killed off in a fictional MCU because the actor who portrayed him in ONE SOLO film has unfortunately passed. As Boseman’s family members have publicly stated in agreement with #RecastTChalla, keeping 616 T’Challa alive honors Chadwick. #SDCC

@godwinvbiju echoed the sentiments, and those seemingly expressed by Boseman’s family:

No matter what Chadwick will always have a place in our heart.He’s our Black Panther,but the show must go on. It’s not about dignity or disrespecting the character.Boseman would wanted #RecastTChalla to pass the beacon rather than killing the character with all this honour&murals

As @fayettevillainT pointed out:

God forbid…but if Tom Holland died today, they would NOT kill off Peter Parker. If Robert Pattinson died, they would not stop casting people to play Bruce Wayne. Chadwick was very proud of bringing Tchalla to life. Killing Tchalla DOES NOT honor Chadwick.

@encrypted_bml shared similar feelings, they said:

T’Challa is just as important as Steve Rogers, Tony Stark & Thor. If you know the comics, you’re aware of this. Ending his story arc prematurely isn’t just a bad idea, it’s the biggest attack on an A-list superhero in MCU history #BlackPantherWakandaForever

#RecastTChalla

In a response to the official trailer, @EmansReviews stated:

Honest question: How is this NOT exploitive to Chadwick Boseman? This promotion to play on the real life passing of Chadwick feels more unsettling than it does a tribute. Why is this in the marketing at all? Why do we have to double down on this Black trauma again? #RecastTChalla

When questioned about how killing T’Challa is “Black trauma”, @guy_lnd responded:

Because T’Challa did not die. They’re killing him off for pure profit. It’s gross. Wakanda was supposed to be black escapism. But now it’s a failed state with civil wars, multiple invasions and a dead royal family. That’s is the definition of black trauma #RecastTChalla

On the other hand, @Ororo_Munro1 commented on the #RecastTChalla trend, saying:

Everyone is saying #RecastTChalla but y’all will be the first ones pissed off when the person doesn’t give the same charisma chadwick gave black panther

As #RecastTChalla gains momentum once more, other Marvel fans are calling to boycott the franchise over Marvel’s decision not to recast the character of T’Challa, and instead insert a new character into the role of Wakanda’s Black Panther — who that will be still remains a mystery.

What are your thoughts? Should T’Chall have been recast? Let us know in the comments down below!