‘Black Panther 2’ Reported Ending Hints At Iconic Villain’s MCU Debut

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) could potentially become a must-watch if Marvel goes through with what a fan found.

Leaked pre-vis images are not always the most reliable, but they allowed fans to know months in advance what Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier would look like in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) months before he was shown in the official trailer.

For Black Panther 2, fans know that Namor will likely be the antagonist in the movie with Attuma the Warlord probably being the main villain in the movie. Originally, Doctor Doom was going to be the villain, but that was before Chadwick Boseman passed away.

After a few script rewrites and other issues, Black Panther 2 is finally on track to debut in theaters on November 11, 2022. Fans believe they will get a first look at the movie at San Diego Comic-Con later this month or at the very least, D23 in September.

Fans are unsure how to feel about Black Panther 2 without Boseman being in the movie, but Ryan Coogler has been working hard to ensure that fans know what is happening to Wakanda even if T’Challa can’t be around.

One fan shared a pre-vis image of what might end up being the ending of Black Panther 2 or one of its post-credit scenes and if it is true, then fans will definitely need to watch the movie in theaters:

Doctor Doom isn’t going to be the villain of Wakanda Forever. Marvel are building him up to be the next Thanos level character. IF this Pre-Vis is legit, he’ll appear in the credit scene. Doctor Doom isn’t going to be the villain of Wakanda Forever. Marvel are building him up to be the next Thanos level character. IF this Pre-Vis is legit, he’ll appear in the credit scene. pic.twitter.com/dqSYMabAgV — MCU Geeks (@realmcugeeks) July 13, 2022 Related: “Why Marvel,” Fans Left Devastated Over ‘Thor 4’ Restricted Runtime Reports

Some fans immediately pointed out that the artwork looks unofficial, but then another Twitter account shared previous pre-vis images from recent movies like Avengers: Infinity War (2018):

thats literally how every previs looks

thats literally how every previs looks pic.twitter.com/NoNWXwo275 — Jaiden! (@CallMeJaiden54) July 13, 2022

It’s hard to know whether or not this is true, but Howard Stern has accidentally revealed that Doctor Doom definitely has a future in the MCU and it will only be a matter of time before Kevin Feige unveils what will happen with the iconic villain.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Doctor Doom will appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Let us know what you think!

