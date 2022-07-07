Marvel Finally Opens Up About RDJ’s Vital Role In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Marvel finally explains what role Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man had in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Tony Stark is definitely the most influential person in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase 4 has barely scraped by without referencing Stark in some manner in every MCU movie. Ms. Marvel actually had to tone down how much they mentioned Iron Man.

After Tony’s Sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans thought that would be the last time they heard about Iron Man. Then there were rumors that Doctor Strange 2 was going to show fans an evil version of Iron Man with Tom Cruise starring. While this would’ve shocked fans and be amazing to see in the alternate universe that Strange visits, Cruise’s Iron Man never made it into the movie.

Fans were still confused about how Ultron’s robots were working for the Illuminati and Richie Palmer made it clear while talking to Empire that Tony Stark did what he always wanted to do in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and was able to retire:

“… but this is a world where Ultron seemed to work the way Tony Stark intended him to work in Age of Ultron. ‘A suit of armor around the world,’ Tony was trying to get the Avengers to retire in Age of Ultron. So imagine this is a Wanda that, around that time… This is a world where Tony cracked Ultron, and it worked, and he went, ‘Hey, whoever wants to retire and go home, can.’ And then the Illuminati came to rise behind the scenes, pulling the strings, but, I think it’s just a little bit of a better world for whatever reason, and Wanda was able to go and have the life that she deserved. We as the audience don’t know who the father of those children is in this universe.”

This is why Wanda Maximoff is seen enjoying life with her children because she wasn’t needed to save the world since the Illuminati took over that position. It’s great knowing that Tony could live a happy life, but it does feel wrong that Stark sat idle when Thanos arrived or when Wanda destroyed the Illuminati.

While it is cool to think that Stark got to live happily with his family in this timeline, it does make you wonder if Marvel will continue to mention Tony Stark in any other universe or if fans will get to see any variants of Iron Man in the future. As of right now, RDJ isn’t reported to ever return to the MCU and hasn’t shown any interest in reprising his role so fans might have to get used to not seeing Stark on the big screen.

