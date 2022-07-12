‘Black Panther’ Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Final Marvel Role

in Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe lost its hero Chadwick Boseman after the actor tragically passed away in 2020. Now, the Marvel actor has earned an Emmy nomination posthumous.

Legendary actor Chadwick Boseman quickly became a household name and one of the most respected figures in Hollywood with 42 (2013), Get On Up (2014), Da Five Bloods (2020), and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) under his belt.

With his bright acting future, every Marvel fan lost their superhero in 2020 when news broke that Chadwick Boseman had passed away from colon cancer. With Boseman keeping his health conditions under wraps, the realization that King T’Challa would no longer appear in the MCU broke countless hearts and redirected Hollywood entirely.

The world has nothing but respect for Chadwick Boseman, including the actor’s final role as T’Challa/Star-Lord in Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney+.

Now, Boseman has earned an Emmy nomination for his final Marvel role:

Chadwick Boseman has received a posthumous Emmy nomination for his role in ‘WHAT IF..?’

With Chadwick Boseman making his last Marvel and Hollywood appearance as his famous Black Panther (2018) character T’Challa in Marvel’s animated series What If…? (which scored three nominations), the Emmys have nominated Boseman for an  Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

It’s evident that Chadwick Boseman loved appearing in the Marvel universe, especially with being one of the only main Avengers actors to return for What If…?.

With Marvel Studios moving forward with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) that’s hitting theaters later this year, Kevin Feige, director Ryan Coogler, and the film’s main cast are reportedly honoring the late Chadwick Boseman in what would have been his solo sequel Marvel movie.

The Emmys will air on September 12 in Los Angeles, California.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

