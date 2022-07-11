Marvel Keeps ‘Thor 4’ “Family-Friendly,” Cuts “Creepy” Christian Bale Scenes

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-changing with the Multiverse, and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) could have proved the scariest Marvel movie with Christian Bale’s latest comments on cut scenes.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is a bonafide hit, grossing over $300 million worldwide and earning back its reported $250 million budget in under a week. With every Marvel fan flocking to theaters, audiences can’t get enough of Chris Hemsworth and his thunderous adventure.

With the arrival of Love and Thunder comes the revelation from the film’s catalog of actors and director Taika Waititi revealing how much of the overall movie got cut, including some scenes with Gorr (Christian Bale) that could have stripped the film of its “family-friendly” rating:

“There’s an awful lot that I wish was in this film … so much gold that’s on the cutting room floor, hilarious stuff, and creepy as hell stuff, but … we always wanted it to be [family-friendly]”

Christian Bale’s full comment to Collider reads:

“There’s an awful lot that I wish was in this film, which you can’t have a four-hour long film because there’s so much gold that’s on the cutting room floor, hilarious stuff, and creepy as hell stuff, but that was perhaps pushing it to a realm where maybe it wouldn’t have been able to be family-friendly, which we always wanted it to be.”

 

With Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, and Christian Bale confirming that there’s a four-hour version of Marvel’s Love and Thunder in existence, fans are itching to see the full potential of Gorr in butchering action:

bruh they really deleted the heat from this movie

Another fan writes:

Why would u want to make someone named “Gorr the god butcher” family friendly

Another fan shares:

They could’ve atleast shown us him butchering some of the gods smh

While Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are actively developing Deadpool 3 (which is not family-friendly), it’s clear that they aren’t ready to shift the tone of Thor films in such a dramatic way to make the movie non-family oriented.

With Love and Thunder being rated PG-13, it’s unclear what could have pushed the film into an R rating.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

Do you think Marvel should have included these “creepy” scenes? Comment below!

