“Aren’t Good Enough,” Taika Waititi Refuses to Release ‘Thor 4’ Deleted Scenes

The world of Marvel is expanding, and each new Marvel film is pushing the boundaries of storytelling. With Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) smashing the box office, fans are hoping for more content, but the director just doubled down on never letting deleted scenes make it out of the Marvel vault.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) director Taika Waititi is a hilarious trickster that loves saying little bits of information during interviews that get the internet rolling, and, well, he’s done it again!

With Thor: Love and Thunder dominating the worldwide box office by grossing over $300 million during its opening weekend, Marvel Studios are in safe hands with the What We Do in the Shadows showrunner.

Every Marvel fan wants a look at the now-legendary four-hour cut of Love and Thunder that both Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi teased, but fans probably won’t get a glimpse. Especially not with Waititi’s latest statement:

Taika Waititi says they will not release the #ThorLoveAndThunder deleted scenes featuring Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum & Lena Headey “I don’t want people to see the deleted scenes because they’re deleted for a reason: They aren’t good enough.”

News broke upon the revelation that Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum filmed scenes are their respective Marvel characters for Thor: Love and Thunder (as well as Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey making her MCU debut) but ultimately had their portions of the film cut.

Now, in an interview with Insider, Taika Waititi confirms that it’s best to leave some scenes out of the final film to ensure that the overall story of a movie stays strong:

I wrote the thing so when you cut anything it’s a little bit of a challenge to yourself because you’re like, “Am I not that good? Should I have seen this coming?” But every film I’ve done I’ve probably cut the same amount out. When you go into the edit you just never know. A scene on its own could be the most funniest thing or intriguing thing, but sometimes those things if you keep them in will just make the movie screech to a halt. So you have to do what’s best for the film. And if you ask any of those actors who were cut out — Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage — they all understand how it works. They have been in the game long enough. But that’s just the way I look at things.

Waititi continues:

I’m not going to give you a moment because this is my way of telling you, like, people say, “I can’t wait for the deleted scenes with those actors.” I don’t want people to see the deleted scenes because they’re deleted for a reason: They aren’t good enough. [Laughs.] The scenes were not in the movie and that’s it.

Taika Waititi gives a clear and concise reason why Marvel fans might not see more of Thor: Love and Thunder, which could be for the best.

While it’s unclear whether or not Marvel Studios will go ahead and release some of the cut moments for a Blu-Ray and digital release bonus, Waititi’s determined not to add more to an already concise film.

Nonetheless, fans are hoping that the scrapped moments will emerge from Marvel’s vault soon:

Fair, but at the same time, people will want to see them regardless.

Another fan writes:

it’s got Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum in it, how was it not good enough?

With Marvel moving forward with new projects like Loki season two and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it’s evident that these deleted scenes might stay hidden for good.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

