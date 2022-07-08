Marvel Fans Slam Last Minute ‘Ms. Marvel’ Character Change

The Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomed Kamala Khan amongst the ranks of Captain Marvel with the Ms. Marvel streaming series, but her solo adventure is already coming to a close. Now, with set photos revealing the final costume of Ms. Marvel, fans are questioning the direction Marvel is taking the character.

The iconic Ms. Marvel is known for her comic book-like outfit, scoring a red scarf to top off her superhero garb. While the streaming series Ms. Marvel has yet to reveal to every Marvel fan what Kamala Khan’s final look shall be, new photos taken on set show some details that fans aren’t happy about:

Im crying because we’re only getting this costume for one episode, then the next time she appears she’s getting a new one

Not only are fans buzzing about Ms. Marvel’s character change, but the series has been recently engulfed in online calls for Disney to lengthen the episode count for their streaming shows, including Moon Knight and more.

With just six episodes, fans can barely grasp what exactly is happening, and the finales of short-run shows often feel overfilled and rushed.

Now, some fans are wishing that Kamala Khan could have received a more faithful costume for her Marvel Comics appearances than that teased in the above photo:

Bruh I am SO SICK of these shows making us wait til the last episode for the characters to wear costumes.

Another fan writes:

I hate that about the MCU lately. They get a good costume for like 20 minutes and then never wear it again.

With the finale of Ms. Marvel being just around the corner, it’s clear that Marvel Studios is setting up Kamala Khan for a second season and her big-screen debut in The Marvels (2023) alongside Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Maria Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

More about Ms. Marvel

Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s looked up to.

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series introducing Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she always looked up to.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

