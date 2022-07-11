“Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Fans Shocked by Chris Evans’ Marvel Retirement

Chris Evans as Captain America

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel alum Chris Evans has made it clear that actor Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is the new Captain America, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

sam wilson
Credit: Marvel

With Steve Rogers handing over Cap’s shield to Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame (2019), every Marvel fan knew that Chris Evans’ tenure as the infamous Marvel character had finally come to a close.

Nonetheless, the internet has been torn over who they feel is the Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ solidified the new future of Sam Wilson as Captain America.

Anthony Mackie holding Captain America's shield
Credit: Marvel Studios

Now, in a flurry of social debate after various tabloids reportedly refrained from calling Sam Wilson “Captain America,” Steve Rogers himself has spoken out to settle all controversies:

Sam Wilson is Captain America

After The Hollywood Reporter published an article claiming that “it is unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica,” Chris Evans took to Twitter after fans realized that THR refrained from calling Sam Wilson the new Captain America.

Now, Marvel fans are even torn over Chris Evans’ landmark Tweet:

People arguing with Steve Rogers about how Sam Wilson is not the real Captain America is literally a plot from the comics and y’all are out here just doing it

One Marvel fan writes:

No. Sam Wilson is Falcon.

He doesnt have the super soldier serum and Captain America was literally created as a mascot by the government by MCU lore. The only reason the name has any meaning is because Steve Rogers went rogue and fought back against the government that made him

One Twitter user writes:

I see what you’re saying, Chris; but Sam Wilson, as awesome as he is, cannot replace Steve Rogers. He can only succeed him.

No one can fill Steve’s shoes. And no one can replace YOU as Steve Rogers.

Another fan shares:

preach

Nonetheless, Evans’ Tweet confirms that he’s not coming back at Steve Rogers/Captain America, and fans can bet on that. While many hope that the Lightyear (2022) actor reprises his role for the rumored Secret Wars film, it’s evident that Chris Evans has handed over the shield to Anthony Mackie and does not intend to take it back.

sam wilson captain america
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld),  Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Sam Wilson is the new Captain America? Comment below!

