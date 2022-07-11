“Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Fans Shocked by Chris Evans’ Marvel Retirement

Marvel alum Chris Evans has made it clear that actor Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is the new Captain America, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

With Steve Rogers handing over Cap’s shield to Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame (2019), every Marvel fan knew that Chris Evans’ tenure as the infamous Marvel character had finally come to a close.

Nonetheless, the internet has been torn over who they feel is the Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ solidified the new future of Sam Wilson as Captain America.

Now, in a flurry of social debate after various tabloids reportedly refrained from calling Sam Wilson “Captain America,” Steve Rogers himself has spoken out to settle all controversies:

Sam Wilson is Captain America

After The Hollywood Reporter published an article claiming that “it is unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica,” Chris Evans took to Twitter after fans realized that THR refrained from calling Sam Wilson the new Captain America.

Now, Marvel fans are even torn over Chris Evans’ landmark Tweet:

People arguing with Steve Rogers about how Sam Wilson is not the real Captain America is literally a plot from the comics and y’all are out here just doing it

One Marvel fan writes:

No. Sam Wilson is Falcon. He doesnt have the super soldier serum and Captain America was literally created as a mascot by the government by MCU lore. The only reason the name has any meaning is because Steve Rogers went rogue and fought back against the government that made him

One Twitter user writes:

I see what you’re saying, Chris; but Sam Wilson, as awesome as he is, cannot replace Steve Rogers. He can only succeed him. No one can fill Steve’s shoes. And no one can replace YOU as Steve Rogers.

Another fan shares:

preach

Nonetheless, Evans’ Tweet confirms that he’s not coming back at Steve Rogers/Captain America, and fans can bet on that. While many hope that the Lightyear (2022) actor reprises his role for the rumored Secret Wars film, it’s evident that Chris Evans has handed over the shield to Anthony Mackie and does not intend to take it back.

Do you think Sam Wilson is the new Captain America? Comment below!