Marvel Fans Defend Taika Waititi After ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ VFX Joke

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has exploded for the better with Thor: Love and Thunder, but some fans aren’t happy with director Taika Waititi’s comments on the film’s VFX.

Visual effects in giant Hollywood blockbusters have only expanded exponentially with the rise of Marvel Studios and more. The influx of demand creates tighter deadlines to complete massive projects.

While Marvel leads the pack in groundbreaking special effects, not every Marvel movie may turn out exactly as the creative directors initially envisioned, including Taika Waititi:

Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson joked about #ThorLoveAndThunder’s VFX & editing in a recent #VanityFair scene breakdown: Taika Waititi: “Does that look real?”

Tessa Thompson: “In that particular shot? No, actually [laughs].”

While Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson didn’t inherently say anything mean-spirited about the final product of the VFX present in Thor: Love and Thunder, the internet isn’t taking lightly the below video:

Nonetheless, Marvel fans have come to defend Taika Waititi after the following Variety excerpt was published:

Guys, it’s his movie. Let him have a go at whatever he wants, it’s no that serious. I didn’t pick up anything mean in what they said.

Guys, it's his movie. Let him have a go at whatever he wants, it's no that serious. I didn't pick up anything mean in what they said. — T.Zondi (@EzeeT) July 10, 2022

Miserable people are going to convince themselves this is an issue meanwhile normal, decent people will know it’s nothing serious.

Miserable people are going to convince themselves this is an issue meanwhile normal, decent people will know it's nothing serious. — Leo (@FreshStart512) July 11, 2022

While everyone is entitled to their opinions, beware of controversial social media posts tampering with your personal view of a final product, movie, or piece of media.

Taika Waititi’s true nature is to make light of every situation. While the director wasn’t insulting any artist, some fans feel his comment could have been made better. Nonetheless, Waititi’s work is proving incredibly popular and profitable for Marvel, potentially leading the studios to bring back the Thor: Ragnarok (2017) director for Thor 5.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

What are your thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder? Comment below!