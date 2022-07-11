Marvel Fans Defend Taika Waititi After ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ VFX Joke

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
natailie portman (left) as jane foster and chris hemsworth (right) as thor gazing at each other in thor: love and thunder

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has exploded for the better with Thor: Love and Thunder, but some fans aren’t happy with director Taika Waititi’s comments on the film’s VFX.

Chris Hemsworth (L) and Taika Waititi (R)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: “Aren’t Good Enough,” Taika Waititi Refuses to Release ‘Thor 4’ Deleted Scenes

Visual effects in giant Hollywood blockbusters have only expanded exponentially with the rise of Marvel Studios and more. The influx of demand creates tighter deadlines to complete massive projects.

thor love and thunder 2022
Credit: Marvel Studios

While Marvel leads the pack in groundbreaking special effects, not every Marvel movie may turn out exactly as the creative directors initially envisioned, including Taika Waititi:

Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson joked about #ThorLoveAndThunder’s VFX & editing in a recent #VanityFair scene breakdown:

Taika Waititi: “Does that look real?”
Tessa Thompson: “In that particular shot? No, actually [laughs].”

While Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson didn’t inherently say anything mean-spirited about the final product of the VFX present in Thor: Love and Thunder, the internet isn’t taking lightly the below video:

Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson poke fun at #ThorLoveAndThunder’s editing and CGI in this excerpt from a Vanity Fair interview

Nonetheless, Marvel fans have come to defend Taika Waititi after the following Variety excerpt was published:

Another fan writes:

Guys, it’s his movie. Let him have a go at whatever he wants, it’s no that serious. I didn’t pick up anything mean in what they said.

Another fan shares:

Miserable people are going to convince themselves this is an issue meanwhile normal, decent people will know it’s nothing serious.

While everyone is entitled to their opinions, beware of controversial social media posts tampering with your personal view of a final product, movie, or piece of media.

Taika Waititi’s true nature is to make light of every situation. While the director wasn’t insulting any artist, some fans feel his comment could have been made better. Nonetheless, Waititi’s work is proving incredibly popular and profitable for Marvel, potentially leading the studios to bring back the Thor: Ragnarok (2017) director for Thor 5.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor staring at Star-Lord
Credit: Marvel Studios

elated: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Ravager Thor throwing his cloak behind him in the middle of battle
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

What are your thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!