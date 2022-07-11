Fans Completely Destroy Thor Popcorn Buckets Claiming False Advertising

Thor: Love and Thunder set the record for the shortest marketing period of any Marvel movie, but there were still great promotional items, including a highly sought-after Mjolnir popcorn bucket from AMC. However, Marvel fans have buyer’s remorse now that they have their hands on them, claiming false advertising by AMC Theatres and attempting to take the popcorn bucket apart.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a box office smash. Director Taika Waititi’s sophomore outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor the Asgardian God of Thunder, Natalie Portman as Dr. Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

Much of Marvel’s Phase Four releases had to be reshuffled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave Thor 4 one of the shortest gaps between Marvel movies, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuting in theaters on May 6, 2022, and dropping on Disney+ on June 22, 2022, and Thor hitting theaters only a few weeks after Doctor Strange 2 left on July 8, 2022.

But a short marketing period has never stopped Marvel fans from shelling out hard-earned cash on merchandise. One of the big-ticket items was AMC’s exclusive Mjolnir Popcorn Bucket, which was sold for $39.99. The official description from AMC Theatres for the popcorn container reads:

"Are you worthy to wield the Mjolnir Popcorn Container? This detailed replica is from the new film Thor: Love and Thunder and available ONLY at AMC Theatres! You can pre-order these hammers until July 17, after that they are gone for good. Delivery will be this Fall, so make sure you grab one while you can! Only Available for Pre-Order Until 7/17/22. Will be Delivered Fall 2022. Only at AMC Theatres Movie Merchandise. Stands Over 16″ Tall x 10″ Wide x 6.5″ Deep. Made of Tin and Plastic."

However, some Thor fans seem to have assumed that Thor’s hammer came off the rock pedestal despite AMC not claiming this in their official description. TikTok user reelmisfits complained that the hammer felt “flimsy” and “easy to dent” and was disappointed that it was unable to come off the rock base.

Meanwhile, other users like ChrisDaArtist took matters into their own hands and attempted to remove Mjolnir from the base, breaking the tin hammer in the process, saying:

“If it sold out before you could get one, GOOD cuz its not worth it anyway.”

Another user Cainyami had more success freeing Mjolnir from the base by melting parts of the plastic base and using pliers to pull out the pegs that attach it. They also plan to post a tutorial showing others how to reinforce the tin and handle to make them sturdier, even while complaining that the hammer is very small.

But for a bucket that fans paid over $40 for the bucket, they feel like they would have been better off buying the $20 Electronic Hammer from Target. But others like Twitter used BennyLane are perfectly fine with their purchase and use it as AMC intended – as a popcorn bucket and not a toy, saying

“i got my thor popcorn bucket”

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

Director Taika Waititi brings his unique brand of humor to the Marvel Universe. While this is the first Thor film without Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god Loki, brother of Thor, it takes one of the few remaining original Avengers back to the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy and expands Marvel’s mythology.

The supporting cast includes Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Melissa McCarthy as actor Thor, actor Loki, actor Odin, and actor Hela.

Let us know in the comments if you purchased the Thor popcorn bucket and if you love it or hate it.