Disneyland Brings the Love and Thunder With New Character at Avengers Campus

Guests visiting Disneyland can test their worthiness as they meet a new character arriving at Avengers Campus.

For a limited time, Jane Foster, who took up the mantle of Mighty Thor, will be patrolling the grounds of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, meeting recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with Mjolnir.

Disney Parks (@disneyparks) posted a video sharing the news on their TikTok, in which we can see Mighty Thor picking up Mjolnir and summoning the power of Thor.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Guest have also met Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, and Shang-Chi while exploring Avengers Campus and enjoying their own superhero adventures at the Park.

Mighty Thor will be joining Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Thor, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, The Wasp, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and the Dora Milaje, who can currently be found at the Avengers Headquarters and the Ancient Sanctum within the Avengers Campus.

Guests will also be able to celebrate the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) with treats that will “electrify” their taste buds, like Mighty Thor’s Hammer Novelty beverage holder, available at Avengers Campus starting today, July 8. The hammer opens on top to hold a contour bottle or cup and includes a choice of bottled beverage at the time of purchase. This offer is while supplies last, and there is a limit of two per person, per transaction with no applicable discounts.

This novelty will be sold at Shawarma Palace, Shawarma Palace Too (available via mobile order as well), and at the outdoor vending cart at the entrance to Avengers Campus near Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

And for those eager to get all the Love and Thunder swag, a bunch of new merch is arriving at Disneyland Resort, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and shopDisney for those who prefer shopping online. These items include a Thor: Love and Thunder faux leather jacket by Her Universe, a Mjolnir wristlet, a trucker hat that features the colorful logo for ”New Asgard Tours,” action figures, licensed products, and even a new Thor Tactical Upgrade for your Spider-Bot. This Spider-Bot armor plating upgrade equips your Spider-Bot with its very own uru-powered Mjolnir and intensifies its high-velocity attacks by summoning the power of thunder.

With all these new announcements, Guests will surely be ready to summon the Bifrost and go on a cosmic adventure with Thor and his friends.

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is a dream come true. Being able to meet and interact with some of their favorite superheroes, enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

