Cars Land Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With Exciting New Offerings

One of Disneyland’s most popular lands is celebrating its tenth anniversary, and Guests can join the residents of Radiator Springs for the fun! Cars Land is inviting Guests to take an exciting road trip down Route 66 to celebrate the land’s 10th anniversary in Disney California Adventure.

This picturesque land opened on June 15, 2012, capturing storytelling in a new way by bringing Guests right into Radiator Springs and the world of Disney Pixar’s Cars franchise. Spanning a whopping 12 acres, Cars Land remains as charming and immersive as the day it opens, becoming a must-see, must-do for the young and the young at heart visiting this Disney Park.

As part of the celebrations at Radiator Springs, Guests can take home a tow-tally adorable novelty Tow Mater premium bucket, available for purchase at Flo’s V8 Cafe, Fillmore’s Taste-In, and the Cozy Cone Motel while supplies last.

Guests will also be able to take a picture with one of the most beloved characters in the Cars franchise, as Guido will be making his outdoor debut at Cars Land! Guido will be grabbing a parking spot in front of Luigi’s Casa Della Tires, inviting Guests to say “Buongiorno!” and snap a lovely photo as they get ready to ride Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters.

At Cars Land, Guests can also enjoy delicious food and drink offerings at Flo’s V8 Cafe, Fillmore’s Taste-in, and the Cozy Cone Motel, shop at Sarge’s Surplus Hut and Ramone’s House of Body Art, and meet the residents of Radiator Springs!

Radiator Springs is also home to three fantastic attractions, Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, which will soon close temporarily for a refurbishment, and Radiator Springs Racers, one of the most popular attractions in all of Disneyland Resort.

With so much to see, do, and enjoy, Guests are sure to have the time of their lives as they visit Radiator Springs and experience Cars Land.

If Guests aren’t too keen on visiting Cars Land and experiencing Radiator Springs Racers, Disney California Adventure still has so much to see and do! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, and check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

The Happiest Place On Earth has many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy during their visit. At Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy the fantastic World of Color in Paradise Gardens Park. And at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. They can also enjoy several daily presentations of the live musical The Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theatre, which recently resumed its regular schedule.

Plus, at Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. At Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

