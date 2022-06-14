Summer Crowds Hit Disneyland, Cause Insane Wait Time For Popular Attraction

Disneyland Resort is home to many beloved attractions, from timeless classics like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world,” to new and innovative experiences, like Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Avengers Campus.

Perhaps one of the most popular themed lands at Disneyland Resort is Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. In it, Guests can enjoy delicious food and drink offerings at Flo’s V8 Cafe, Fillmore’s Taste-in, and the Cozy Cone Motel, shop at Sarge’s Surplus Hut and Ramone’s House of Body Art, and meet the residents of Radiator Springs! The land also offers three attractions, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, and Radiator Springs Racers.

Since its opening day, Radiator Springs Racers has been one of the most requested attractions in the entire Resort, often beating the 90-minute wait time. However, one Guest recently shared a screenshot from the attraction with a whopping 180-minute wait time, way more time than any other attraction at Disney California Adventure or Disneyland Park. You can see the image posted by u/calibreaux on Reddit down below:

This wait time can easily be compared with some of the most popular attractions at national Disney Parks, like Flight of Passage and Rise of the Resistance.

There are several factors at play causing this insane wait time besides the ride’s popularity, including the arrival of summer crowds at the Parks and the fact that this attraction has recently been in the spotlight with recent closures due to an alleged fire and, in recent days, presumably due to a collision between two cars in the attraction.

We checked the wait times after the publication of this screenshot, going down to 150 minutes, 120 minutes, and, as of the publication of this article, 85 minutes. Some of the longest wait times at Disney California Adventure were Goofy’s Sky School with 90 minutes, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and Toy Story Midway Mania! with 85 minutes, Soarin’ Around the World with 70 minutes, and Incredicoaster and Pixar Pal-A-Round with 60 minutes.

Over at Disneyland Park, the longest wait times as of the publication of this article were Splash Mountain with 120 minutes, Indiana Jones Adventure with 80 minutes, Hyperspace Mountain with 75 minutes, and Matterhorn Bobsleds with 70 minutes.

There is no question that crowds at Disneyland Resort are quickly growing and will probably continue to do so during the season.

