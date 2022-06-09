VIDEO: Beloved Disney Attraction Suffers Collision

Both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are home to some of the most iconic attractions anywhere.

Disney Park Guests visit the Resorts from around the world to completely immerse themselves in the magic. Over at Disney California Adventure– just across from Disneyland Park in Southern California– an immersive Cars Land takes Guests to Radiator Springs to experience attractions featuring their favorite characters from the beloved Disney Pixar Cars franchise.

One of the most popular attractions in the area is Radiator Springs Racers.

The attraction just closed down for a brief refurbishment following a reported fire and it seems that it still may be having some issues even now as it has reopened.

User @rxssie recently shared a video on TikTok of two cars slightly colliding at Radiator Springs Racers. You can check it out here.

fender bender at carsland :/

As you can see in the video, the collision wasn’t massive and no one was hurt. But, it did lead to Disney Cast Members having to get Guests off the ride and look under the hood to presumably locate the problem and see what might have caused the collision to happen.

Disney’s official description of Radiator Springs Racers reads:

Cruise Through Radiator Springs Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Ready, Get Set, Go! Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!

Home on the Cadillac Range The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.

There have been rumors that a Cars-themed attraction similar to Radiator Springs Racers could take over the space currently occupied by Test Track in EPCOT or the Tomorrowland Speedway in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. At this point, however, Disney has not confirmed any changes or plans in the works. If you’re at Disney World, you can visit Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

