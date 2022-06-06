Disneyland Ride Reportedly in Poor Condition Following Week-Long Closure

Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land was closed for over a week after an incident in which terrified Guests were stuck in a smoking ride vehicle.

Disney California Adventure Guests welcomed the ride, themed after Pixar’s Cars (2006), back to Disneyland Resort last weekend.

On Saturday, one Guest was excited to board the attraction soon after its reopening but was disappointed at the state of the Disney attraction. Reddit user u/tristpa2 wrote that the ride stopped halfway through for over a minute and that Emergency Exit signs were “extra noticeable.”

The Guest explained these signs are usually dimmed for a more immersive experience and that, though they’re required to be on by law, the Emergency Exit signs are typically dimmer.

Another Guest agreed, saying that pre-closure, the Emergency Exit signs were only on about half of the time. Reddit user u/j3nndaisy wrote:

During my trip at the end of April, the exit signs were on and I thought that was strange. The next day went I rode again they were off.

In another comment, the original Disneyland Resort Guest explained that the Sheriff animatronic wasn’t rolling around as it should be, an ongoing issue noticed by Disney fans.

More on Radiator Springs Racers

Often compared to Chevrolet Test Track at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT, Guests at Disney California Adventure can traverse through the world of Cars in their very own racecar. From Disney:

Start your engines! Zoom through the desert landscape of Cars Land, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie Cars. Cruise Through Radiator Springs Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Ready, Get Set, Go! Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!

Home on the Cadillac Range The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.

Have you noticed any issues with Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland Resort?

