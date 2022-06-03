Popular Thrill Ride Reopens In Disney After Reported Incident

Kchow!
At Disneyland, Guests have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides and attractions. The two Parks are filled with iconic experiences like Haunted Mansion and Splash Mountain as well as newer offerings such as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!.
One of the most popular Disneyland attractions has to be Radiator Springs Racers. Not only is the ride themed to the Cars franchise, but the entire land is as well, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit Cars Land. Here Guests will encounter characters like Mater, Lightning McQueen, and others as they explore all that Cars Land has to offer.
Radiator Springs Racers has unfortunately been closed for a while at Disneyland California Adventure due to a reported incident involving a smoking ride vehicle. The attraction was shut down and worked on with some Guests spotting the ride being tested. Fortunately, today has marked the return of the attraction.
We are so glad that Radiator Springs Racers has returned and can’t wait to experience it again.
More on Radiator Springs Racers
Cruise Through Radiator Springs
Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills.
Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life.
As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you!
Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road.
Ready, Get Set, Go!
Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations.
Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!
Home on the Cadillac Range
The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers.
Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.
