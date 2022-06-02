Disney Ride May Finally Reopen After Smoking Vehicle Incident

One Disney ride may be returning sooner than we thought.

At Disneyland, Guests have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides and attractions. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to the jaw-dropping new experiences like Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

One of the most popular Disneyland attractions has to be Radiator Springs Racers. Not only is the ride themed to the Cars franchise, but the entire land is as well, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit Cars Land. Here Guests will encounter characters like Mater, Lightning McQueen, and others as they explore all that Cars Land has to offer.

Unfortunately, this ride and the entire land have been hit with a major “speed bump” after a smoking ride car shut the attraction down last week.

We reported on Disney’s solution to Radiator Springs going down, with little games such as corn hole being put out for Guests to play. We were also at Disneyland a few days ago and could see Cast Members block the entrance to the attraction, making sure no Guests head towards the attraction thinking it was open. Fortunately, the ride appears to be coming back online very soon.

According to the official Disneyland website, Radiator Springs Racers will reopen tomorrow, Friday, June 3. An image of the ride being tested was also shared online, further confirming that the ride will be reopening soon.

Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows: