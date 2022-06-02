Disney Ride May Finally Reopen After Smoking Vehicle Incident

One Disney ride may be returning sooner than we thought.
At Disneyland, Guests have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides and attractions. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to the jaw-dropping new experiences like Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
One of the most popular Disneyland attractions has to be Radiator Springs Racers. Not only is the ride themed to the Cars franchise, but the entire land is as well, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit Cars Land. Here Guests will encounter characters like Mater, Lightning McQueen, and others as they explore all that Cars Land has to offer.
Unfortunately, this ride and the entire land have been hit with a major “speed bump” after a smoking ride car shut the attraction down last week.
We reported on Disney’s solution to Radiator Springs going down, with little games such as corn hole being put out for Guests to play. We were also at Disneyland a few days ago and could see Cast Members block the entrance to the attraction, making sure no Guests head towards the attraction thinking it was open. Fortunately, the ride appears to be coming back online very soon.
According to the official Disneyland website, Radiator Springs Racers will reopen tomorrow, Friday, June 3. An image of the ride being tested was also shared online, further confirming that the ride will be reopening soon.
Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows:
Cruise Through Radiator Springs
Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills.
Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life.
As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you!
Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road.
Ready, Get Set, Go!
Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations.
Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!
Home on the Cadillac Range
The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers.
Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas
At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. Now, Guests can also enjoy Disneyland Forever and the Main Street Electrical Parade!
Have you missed this ride?