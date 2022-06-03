First Potential Tropical Storm Closing In on Central Florida This Weekend

Hurricane season begins as Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 closes in on Central Florida and threatens to become the first named tropical storm of 2022 — Alex.

Being in a tropical climate, Florida is renowned for its hurricane season. The theme park Resorts that live in the state are managed and operated throughout, with safety measures in place for inclement weather.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, rarely closes completely for storms and hurricanes. However, in the event of a storm passing through, or heavy rain Guests have faced already this year at the Disney Parks, the Disney Resort will shut down any attractions and experiences that would likely cause health and safety issues for Guests.

The Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, would be the first to close in the event of any serious inclement weather or signs of storms, including lightning, in the area. Outdoor and water-based rides at all four theme parks — Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — would follow suit. This means in the event the storm reaches Magic Kingdom or EPCOT’s World Showcase, both the Disney Enchantment fireworks and Harmonious would be canceled.

Now, the Disney World Resort must be on tropical storm watch as the first potential named storm is forming off the coast of the United States.

Click Orlando reported:

As of early Friday, the tropical wave was 125 miles north of Cozumel, traveling northeast at 6 mph. The NHC said data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph, with higher gusts. The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later in the day, and some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida from Friday into Saturday. Additional strengthening is possible after the system moves east of Florida over the western Atlantic late Saturday and Sunday.

The report goes on to reveal that there is a 90% chance the system brewing will become a tropical depression. A tropical storm warning is now in effect in Osceola and Brevard counties, with storm-like conditions expected within 36 hours. Southern Florida and the Florida Keys are also included in the warning. It concluded:

The NHC said parts of Central Florida, South Florida and the Florida Keys could see 4 to 8 inches, with 12 inches possible across South Florida and in the Keys. The rain may produce considerable flash and urban flooding.

Guests heading to Walt Disney World Resort should expect inclement weather over the next few days and should plan their 50th celebration visit around the potential disruption caused.

Have you visited the Disney Parks during hurricane season? Let us know in the comments down below!