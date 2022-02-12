Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Is Shutting Down Tomorrow

One of Walt Disney World’s popular water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, will be shutting down tomorrow, Sunday, February 13.

Home to popular attractions like the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Miss Adventure Falls, and Ketchakiddee Creek, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is a perfect place to relax after busy days in the theme parks.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park only recently reopened after an extended closure amid the global pandemic. Opening on January 2, 2022, Typhoon Lagoon was quickly forced to close just a day later after inclement weather tore through Central Florida.

Since its grand, much-anticipated reopening at the Walt Disney World Resort, Typhoon Lagoon has been hit with many multi-day closures due to the unexpected cold front seen in Orlando and the surrounding areas in recent weeks. Now, in the latest in a line of cold weather-related shutdowns, we can ascertain from the Walt Disney World website that “No Times Are Available” for tomorrow, Sunday 13 February. At the time of publishing, Typhoon Lagoon is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday 14 February. Happy Valentine’s Day!

As for the Disney Resort’s other water park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, that too will be closed but for an altogether different reason. Upon Typhoon Lagoon’s exciting reopening in the New Year, Blizzard Beach shuttered to make way for refurbishments.

It is not unusual for water parks to close especially in a tropical climate like Florida, and not just at Walt Disney World either, Universal’s Volcano Bay has also been victim to the state’s inclement weather in recent weeks. But, as Disney reminds us about their water parks:

At this time a park reservation is not required to visit a water park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change. Water parks are subject to rehabilitation, seasonal, weather and capacity closures.

The closure of Typhoon Lagoon comes amid the Disney Parks portfolio premier celebration, Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary celebrations, dubbed The World's Most Magical Celebration.

