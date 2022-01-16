Universal Park Sets Multi-Day Closure Due To Weather

Universal Orlando Resort will be making a change beginning today that could impact the stay of some Guests.

While Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure will continue to operate normally, Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed for multiple days due to inclement weather.

Universal announced that the popular water park will be closed Sunday, January 16 through Tuesday, January 18 because of inclement weather. The high the next three days is only slated to be in the mid-60s in Orlando before increasing back to the 70s the next three days.

Universal previously announced that Volcano Bay will be closed every Tuesday and Thursday through February 17, meaning that if the water park reopens on Wednesday, it will again be closed on Thursday. The Park’s hours when open are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but those are subject to change based on weather.

Currently, three attractions are experiencing temporary closures. Kala & Tai Nui Serpentine Slides will be closed until February 25. Runamukka Reef and Tot Tiki Reef will both reopen on February 17.

Here is a look at the attractions Guests can currently experience at Universal’s Volcano Bay:

Honu of Honu Ika Moana

ika Moana of Honu ika Moana

Ko’okiri Body Plunge

Kopiko Wai Winding River

Krakatau Aqua Coaster

Maku of Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides

Ohno of the Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides

Ohyah of the Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides

Puihi of Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides

Puka Uli Lagoon

Punga Racers

Raki of Taniwha Tubes

The Reef

Tonga of Taniwha Tubes

Waturi Beach

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of Volcano Bay reads:

Make Waves. It’s a water theme park. Which is like a theme park with a whole lotta water. And that big thing in the middle is just like a real volcano. ‘Cause you know volcanoes have water slides, the kind that’ll make you chicken out at the last minute unless your friends (or kids) peer pressure you. And if you’re more a go-with-the-flow type, we got chill things like a winding river, wave pool—oh, and lounge chairs. Doesn’t get chiller than that. Remember, it’s a South Seas oasis (and nothing says oasis like a volcano).

Universal’s Volcano Bay is a part of Universal Orlando Resort, which includes two other theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as Universal’s CityWalk. Universal Orlando has also announced a new theme park, the Epic Universe, which is slated to open potentially in 2025.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many world-class attractions, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and many more.

