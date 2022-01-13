Banned Universal Guest Kisses Ground Upon Return

Universal Orlando Resort has strict guidelines and rules in place to keep both Guests and Team Members safe.

There are certain posted areas in which Guests are not allowed to be and there are certain posted rules inside the Park and if they are not followed, it can result in expulsion, a ban, or even an arrest depending on the severity of the rules broken.

TikTok user @farrisfilms shared a video where they were temporarily banned for trespassing, but the day the trespassing notice expired, they were back in the Park, and shared what it was like to once again be visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

The user said it tasted like freedom to be able to be back on Universal Orlando Resort property and we can see him entering through Universal’s CityWalk and kissing the ground inside of Universal Studios Florida right in front of Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.

Below is Universal Orlando Resort’s condition of entry, along with prohibited items, to enter Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, or Universal’s CityWalk.

Conditions Of Entry

All visitors must pass through metal detection before experiencing CityWalk or the Theme Park.

All bags, backpacks, purses, packages and items are subject to X-ray and/or additional inspection prior to entering CityWalk or the Theme Park(s). Suitcases and bags with wheels are prohibited.

We recommend you leave unnecessary articles in your car and secure valuables in your trunk.

Trained Service Animals are welcome at Universal Orlando Resort. Animals who do not meet the definition of a Service Animal will not be permitted in the park. Service Animals must remain on a leash or a harness and under the control of their handler at all times. Prohibited Items Any type of explosive, weapon, item that can be used as a weapon or has the appearance of a weapon is prohibited

Alcohol

Marijuana, or any item containing Cannabis or related paraphernalia

Illegal items or substances

Clothing likely to create a danger, incite a disturbance or displaying offensive language or content

Clothing or accessories that represent someone as emergency personnel or that may create a false impression of employment by Universal

Power driven devices such as Segways (unless utilized as an ADA mobility device), Hoverboards, Drones or any other radio frequency controlled device

Selfie sticks are permitted at Universal’s discretion but must be properly secured and not in use on any rides or attraction

Any other items Universal personnel deem to be inappropriate, disruptive or harmful

Outside Food And Drinks Acceptable Items Bottled Water (maximum 2 liters)

Small snacks that do not require heating

Any food required for medical purposes and medically-indicated nutritional supplements

Any food required for special dietary needs

Baby food/baby formula

Soft-sided insulated bags no larger than 8.5″ wide x 6″ high x 6″ deep Prohibited Items Glassware or glass containers

Open containers or drinks containing alcohol

Hard-sided coolers

Soft-sided coolers larger than 8.5″ wide x 6″ high x 6″ deep

Picnic lunches; any food that requires heating or refrigeration; folding chairs We’re glad that this story had a happy ending, but keep in mind that each specific attraction has a set of posted guidelines outside its entrance. Visiting the theme parks is a privilege and posted signs should always be obeyed for the safety of yourself and others. At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Have you ever seen someone escorted out of a theme park, whether it be Universal Orlando or a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments.