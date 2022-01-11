Universal Orlando Changing Vaccine and Testing Requirements

Universal Orlando Resort is reportedly making some major changes to its COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements.

Beginning February 9, 2022, all Universal Orlando Team Members will have to be fully vaccinated. If they are not fully vaccinated, they will undergo “strict weekly COVID-19 testing.”

Twitter account @AllCentralFla posted the news, which was sent out in an email blast to Universal Orlando Resort Team Members.

BREAKING: As of February 9th, 2022 if team members at Universal Orlando are unable to be fully vaccinated, they will undergo “strict weekly covid-19 testing” and will be required to continue to wear face masks. This is to comply with Federally mandated OSHA regulations.

This is being done in compliance with the Emergency Temporary Standard placed by OSHA requiring companies with more than 100 employees to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy or to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering while working.

Just a few weeks ago, Universal Orlando Resort updated its face masking policy for all Guests and Team Members. The new face mask guideline require everyone visiting Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s CityWalk, and Universal Orlando Resort hotels to wear a face mask while in an indoor public space or line queue.

Universal Orlando’s operations and safety update reads:

The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, December 24, 2021, at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status – including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Here are the latest safety updates for your visit.

Face coverings are required at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.

Guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit

We do not require proof of vaccinations

We remain focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards

Universal Orlando recently closed Shrek 4-D permanently and Revenge of the Mummy for a lengthy refurbishment with the ride expected to reopen in late summer.

Over at Walt Disney World Resort, the vaccine mandate for Cast Members that was originally in effect was lifted back in November 2021. There has not been an update as of yet if that policy will revert with the OSHA requirements.

What do you think of the new vaccine requirement for Universal Orlando Resort Team Members?