Torrential Downpour Leaves Disney Park Completely Flooded

Spring and summertime at Walt Disney World consist of lots of sun, but also several thunderstorms and random pop-up showers. If you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared to not only bring sunscreen and sunglasses, but ponchos and extra clothes as the rainstorms in Orlando during the summer months can come on suddenly.

On a recent trip to EPCOT, the Florida rain caused parts of the Park to become so flooded, that it left Guests’ shoes completely soaked and walking through what looked like a river.

Disney World Guest and TikTok user, camstravels_, shared a video of he and his party in EPCOT near Test Track walking through the flood. You can clearly see the rain has built up leaving Guests shoes completely under water.

You can see the video below or by clicking here.

Lightning was also seen striking the Park icon, also known as Spaceship Earth, due to the same storm, which you can read more about here.

And last year, on a trip to Magic Kingdom, the Florida rain caused parts of the theme park to become so flooded, that it was nearly a water park! Kids were seen legitimately splashing around throughout the walkways as if they were at Typhoon Lagoon.

It is important to keep in mind that having a stormy day at the parks could really change the trajectory of your day at times as select Disney World attractions may close due to the rain. With this being said, there are many attractions at the theme parks located indoors that Guests can enjoy while they wait out the storm.

Make sure to download the My Disney Experience app onto your phone as Disney will continue to update wait times and ride closures within this app.

Have you ever witnessed flooding at the Walt Disney World theme parks? Let us know in the comments below.