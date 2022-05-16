Lightning Strikes Iconic Disney World Ride, Astounds Guests

Lightning has struck the iconic Walt Disney World Resort ride and landmark, Spaceship Earth, during an Orlando thunderstorm.

Per Streaming the Magic on Twitter:

Wow! Lightning strikes spaceship earth during Kristen & Adam’s live stream on Streaming The Magic #disneyparks #spaceshipearth #lightningbolt #Epcot

Commenters on Twitter weighed in with shocked emojis. Meanwhile, on Facebook, the same video was posted, with people trying to clarify when exactly the incident occurred.

Jim D. asked, “Was this tonight? May 15?” However, the Streaming the Magic team has not yet responded to the inquiry.

There are currently scattered thunderstorms in Central Florida, so it is certainly possible the situation just happened at Disney World’s EPCOT Park this evening.

The Orlando area is known for its unpredictable weather patterns and rain and storms are far from uncommon.

More on Spaceship Earth

The official description of Spaceship Earth reads:

Back to the Beginning

Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible. Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond. All of these great moments are brought vividly to life using elaborate sets and advanced Audio-Animatronics figures during this inspirational, 16-minute, Omnimover-style attraction. Forward into Your Future

Once you’ve returned to the present day, you’ll have a chance to design the kind of future you want to live in using the touch screen inside your vehicle. Answer several brief questions and get ready to see what your tomorrow looks like!

Have you ever experienced extreme weather during a Disney Parks vacation?

