Disney Ride Still Closed Days After Incident, Reopening Now Uncertain

After a potential incident at the Disneyland Resort last week, one attraction has unfortunately remained shut down.

At Disneyland, Guests have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides and attractions. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to the jaw-dropping new experiences like Rising of the Resistance and Mellineium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: galaxy’s Edge.

One of the most popular Disneyland attractions has to be Radiator Springs Racers. Not only is the ride themed to the Cars franchise, but the entire land is as well, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit Cars Land.

Unfortunately, this ride and the entire land have been hit with a major “speed bump” after an alleged incident at the Disneyland Resort last week.

A few short days ago, Radiator Springs was shut down after reports that a fire had broken out on one of the ride vehicles. Since then, the attraction has remained closed with no end in sight to the closure. As you can see below, the attraction is now listed as “closed for refurbishment”.

We reported on Disney’s solution to Radiator Springs going down, with little games such as corn hole being put out for Guests to play.

We were at Disneyland a few days ago and could see Cast Members block the entrance to the attraction, making sure no Guests head towards the attraction thinking it was open. As of now, there is no word on when we can expect the attraction to return.

Radiator Springs Racers is one of the most popular attractions at Disney California Adventure and perhaps in all of Disneyland Resort, often gathering Guests willing to wait well over an hour to experience the attraction. The beloved ride is based on the Cars franchise and is an impressive combination of a dark ride and a mild thrill coaster

Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows: