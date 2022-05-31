Fans Call Disney’s New Movie “A Joke”, Blast First Trailer

Disney has a near-limitless selection of classic movies to watch, whether you own them yourself or are subscribed to Disney+. However, the possibilities of what Disney will release are also nearly-limitless, with new movies being announced on what seems like a daily basis.

One of the more interesting new movies planned is Disney’s live-action take on Pinocchio.

First announced as part of Disney Investor Day in December 2020, the live-action Pinocchio is said to follow along closely with the storyline for the 1940 Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Pinocchio.

We’ve seen several other classic films become live-action films in recent years with movies such as Cinderella (2015), The Jungle Book (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017), Mary Poppins (2018), Aladdin(2019), Dumbo (2019), Mulan (2020), and Cruella (2021). Plus, a live-action Snow White is in the works with the recent announcement that Gal Gadot will be the Evil Queen. Disney is on a classic turned live-action kick!

Unfortunately, some fans are not too excited after seeing the first trailer for this upcoming movie.

In a tweet shared by Rob Yeo (@robjyeo), you can see several fans weren’t too thrilled by the first look at Disney’s upcoming Pinocchio. See the tweet below:

You can’t convince me this movie isn’t a 30 Rock joke

Responses to this tweet weren’t exactly great either. Jamie Boyle (@JamieSBoyle) said

I literally just said to myself “This looks like an SNL parody”

Carly Straughan (@CarlyTPA) said:

This is a horror film also right?!

Michael Levey (mjl1126) said:

Honestly it looks like a “let’s redo it so we can try to hang on to the copyright” movie

While these first reactions may not be completely positive, it’s important to remember that this is just a teaser trailer.

The star-studded cast is sure to impress! We’re thrilled Tom Hanks will be playing Geppetto. Cynthia Erivo will be The Blue Fairy, as Luke Evans will take on the role of The Coachman who is the owner and operator of Pleasure Island. Pinocchio will be voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be the voice of Pinocchio’s “conscience” as Jiminy Cricket. Keegan-Michael Key will voice “Honest” John Worthington Foulfellow. With Lorraine Bracco voicing Sofia the Seagull.

The film is set to release on September 8 on Disney+.

Are you excited about this film?