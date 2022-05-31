Disney Offers Cheaper Tickets After Halting All Annual Pass Sales

Everyone knows that visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts can add up quickly. From snacks and restaurants to merchandise and souvenirs, visiting any of the numerous Disney Parks is definitely not a cheap vacation.

However, Disney has always attempted to help more people have their dream vacation, and now, the Southern California theme park is offering some very special discounts.

California Residents can take advantage of a pretty sweet deal if they plan on visiting the Disneyland Resort this summer. For a limited time, residents can visit the Disneyland Parks for just $83 per person. For more information, read the full statement below:

California residents, make the most of this summer by enjoying the magic of the Disneyland Resort again and again with a new, limited-time ticket offer! Eligible guests can now purchase and save on visits to Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park to see beloved Disney characters, explore adventures and discover the thrills, smiles and wonders of “The Happiest Place on Earth.” For a limited time, California residents may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day with this special ticket offer. These 3-Day, 1-Park per day tickets start at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursdays, or as low as $299 ($100 per day) for any day including weekends for eligible guests. The 3-Day, 1-Park per day Park Hopper ticket can be purchased for an additional $60. The limited-time tickets are available for purchase starting May 31, 2022, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three eligible days from June 13 – September 15, 2022, subject to park reservation availability.* Learn more about these special tickets at Disneyland.com. Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.

This comes just after Disneyland halted all sales of each of the Magic Keys, the Resort’s version of annual passes. Currently, Disney is faced with a lawsuit regarding the vague nature of these tickets.

Check out the full post about discounted tickets from the official Disney Parks Blog here.

