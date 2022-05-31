Fans Thrilled to See Johnny Depp Back in Another Disneyland Show

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement after spotting the actor’s most famous character in the Disney Park.

The last month has been a long, tumultuous experience for both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as the world watches the continuing defamation trial between them. Johnny Depp, most famous for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Johnny Depp, 58, is one of the best-known actors in Hollywood, making a trial that would otherwise get lost in the whirlwind of celebrity news a worldwide sensation. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

For the past few weeks, Mr. Depp has appeared in court alongside his ex-wife Heard, as he is suing the Aquaman actress for defamation. Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. The most notable hit was with Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise, with the studio dropping Depp and recasting him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. The trial continues to this day, with part of the process wrapping up last week.

Despite the allegations, fighting, and debating in court, fans have been pouring out their support for the actor since the beginning of the trial. Recently, The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California brought back the beloved Fantasmic! nighttime show after years of it being on hiatus.

As you can see, fans wildly cheered and shouted for Johnny Depp as he made an appearance on the show. As we previously covered, fans have voiced their support for Johnny Depp during Disneyland’s World of Color show as well. Before and during the trial, many thought Johnny Depp would be removed from World of Color and some fans were wondering the same for Fantasmic!’s return.

For fans of Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, Fantasmic! served as a great showcase of the character in the Disneyland Resort. More on Fantasmic! at Disneyland:

As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

