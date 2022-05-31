Disney Guest Goes From Joy to “Pure Horror” After Discovering Attraction’s End

A recent trip to a Disney Park left a Guest in “pure horror.”

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are iconically known for their magical attractions and experiences that bring Guests from all around the world to the theme parks each and every year.

However, a recent spin on a popular attraction at Disneyland Park left a Guest shocked at what they had beholden.

Reddit user U/UsisdoreTheLightBlue recently shared an experience where they were excited to bring their child on Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. The Disney Park Guest explained that their 8-year-old daughter had been excited to ride the attraction, even exclaiming that the party could ride the attraction multiple times before they had ever even gotten on it.

Once they finally boarded the attraction and got the ending scene, the joy that was previously experienced turned to “pure horror,” according to the Guest.

Whats that? It ends in HELL?,” the Guest said. “Watching her face as we went through the ride was pure joy. She was having so much fun. The kid was beaming from the second we entered toad hall. Watching her face as we entered hell on the other hand was both hilarious and heart breaking. She went from beaming to her face just dropping into a look of pure horror.We got off the ride and I turned to her and went “So do you want to ride—-” “NO!”

Disney’s official description of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride reads:

Toad Rage Enter the lavish English manor house known as Toad Hall and hop into a 2-person, open-air buggy. Skid past teetering stacks of books in the library and barrel through a fireplace—before hurtling into a formal dining room. Careen through a wall-sized window and race past a riverbank, narrowly missing a flock of sheep. While avoiding a platoon of policemen, crash through scaffolding, splatter a stack of pies, smash crates and ignite a fiery explosion—but look out for that train! Will you escape trial for your trail of destruction? Or is something even more devilish in store?

A One-of-a-Kind Drive Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was an opening day attraction at Disneyland Park. The ride is based on the Wind in the Willows scenes from the animated Disney film, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. In 1983, the original façade was updated to include the stately Toad Hall; inside, various scenes and settings were enhanced with new details and special effects. This classic attraction is unique to Disneyland Park!

