Disney Security Dog Catches Guest Attempting to Smuggle Items

No matter what Disney Park you attend at either Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, there are many measures put in place to ensure your safety.

Guests who visit a Disney Park will go through metal detectors and have their bags searched before entry. In addition, special K-9 security units add an extra layer of safety as Guests look to enjoy their magical vacations without worry.

One Guest at Disneyland Resort recently shared a unique experience where they were caught by a Disney security dog.

User @gabriellegutierr recently shared the video on TikTok where they were asked to assist in a training program with Disney security dogs.

As you can see in the video, the Guest hides the items that the dog is tracking in the bottom of their stroller. From there, the pup picks up on the scent and, even with hundreds of other Guests around, they are able to pinpoint which Guest it is and stop them before entering the Park.

The security dogs at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort undergo intense training and play a vital role in ensuring the safety of everyone at the Parks on a daily basis.

What do you think of this loveable security dog? Let us know in the comments!