All Disneyland Magic Keys Sell Out, Future of AP Program Up In the Air

All Disneyland Resort Magic Keys have sold out. Instagram user Gothic Rosie confirmed the news in a recent post that reads:

ALL MAGIC KEYS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE NO OFFICIAL WORD YET ON WHAT THIS MEANS Thanks @officialtanman for the heads up!

The Disneyland Resort Magic Key program replaced the theme park property’s Annual Pass program last year. There is currently a lawsuit regarding how Magic Keys function.

One recent report shared details about the reasoning behind the lawsuit:

Previously with the Annual Pass Program, when you paid the maximum fee you could get into Disneyland with free parking and zero blockout dates. Now, with the Dream Key Pass, you can pay even more money with the promise of no blocked dates. However, getting a reservation during any busy time is nearly impossible. Related: Disney Uses the Wrong Name on Its Own Hotel Sign

Disney Park goers have rallied behind the lawsuit, leading to speculation that the entire Magic Key system may soon be getting an overhaul. Currently, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort require all Guests — including Annual Passholders and Magic Keyholders, respectively — to have both valid theme park tickets and Park reservations for each day they visit.

Above, you can see details about the original four Magic Key options — the Imagine Key, the Enchant Key, the Believe Key, and the Dream Key.

It is important to note that Disneyland Resort officials — including President Ken Potrock — have not currently spoken out regarding the Magic Key lawsuit or the future of Disneyland’s Annual Pass program.

Currently, Disneyland describes Magic Keys as:

When you’re a Magic Key holder, Disneyland is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond. You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.

