Disney Annual Pass Perk Fails to Function, Guests Left Asking For Help

Being an Annual Passholder is a massive perk that every Passholder cherishes. It is not a cheap decision, but many would agree that it is worth it to be able to have access to the magic all year long. Guests at all the Disney Parks worldwide have the choice to be Annual Passholders if it makes sense to them financially, and will be able to reap the benefits dedicated to Annual Passholders if they choose to obtain one.

At Disneyland Paris, there are a ton of Annual Passholders. You can choose to be a Discovery, Magic Flex, Magic Plus, or Infinity Passholder, all of which vary in pricing and perks. Recently, we saw some price increases on the Annual Passes at Disneyland Paris. Below, you can see the price jumps.

Discovery: 209€ (+€30)

Magic Flex: 299€ (+€40)

Magic Plus: 329€ (+€30)

Infinity: 479€ (+€30)

Aside from being able to visit Disneyland Paris without purchasing a Park ticket on every visit, Annual Passes give a ton of perks, such as massive merchandise discounts! Another fantastic perk that is available to Guests is the option to call the Infinity Hotline, which is a line dedicated to Infinity Annual Passholders.

Park Pioneer describes the hotline as:

One of the perks of the Infinity Annual Pass is a dedicated phone line for booking hotels, restaurant reservations, and just general queries about your AP and other Disney services. The phone number for the line is +33 1 60 30 60 84. Remember, this is only for Infinity Annual Pass holders only, and they do ask for your pass number!

That being said, it seems that this perk has been having some serious issues, as the line has an automated message that lasts nearly two minutes but then hangs up and ends the call before a Cast Member can join the line.

Arvid – Travel to the Magic (@travelttmagic) posted a full video of what happens when you call the line.

Back to this little phone game. You can call the Infinity Hotline how often you want (doesn’t matter which day or time) and the call just gets ended.

It seems that this is an ongoing issue with the phone line, so Annual Passholders planning to use the dedicated line may need to call into the regular phone line used by all Guests, which will likely have a longer wait than this line, if it was functioning correctly.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. It has now been well over a month of things feeling a lot more “normal” with character interactions.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

