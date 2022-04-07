Broken Conveyor Permit Filed at Disney Park, Moving Walkway Soon Returns

Disneyland Paris may be seeing their moving walkway sooner than we thought!

For many, the walk from the parking at Disneyland Paris to the actual theme parks can be daunting. Over the past few months, we have seen the lot receive a refurbishment, including new character theming and paint in the sections where Guests go to park. Similar to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, Guests at Disneyland Paris were used to using the moving walkway to get to and from their car, without exerting too much energy.

The moving walkways had not been functioning as of late, however, it seems a permit has been filed to fix the issues outstanding, which is great news for Guests planning a Disneyland Paris vacation! Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorkd) posted a Tweet expressing that the theme park has filed a permit to rehabilitate all of the conveyor belts, and that the request was granted one month ago!

[Building Permit] 🚨 Prior Declaration has been filed by Disneyland Paris at Chessy’s City Hall for the full refurbishment and Rehabilitation of structures and conveyor belts! 🚧 ➡️ The request has been granted on March 3, 2022, we should see conveyor belts working again soon 👀

We have yet to see the belts functioning again, however, it is great news to hear that this is something Guests can expect to see at some point in the future.

Below, you can watch a video of what the walkway used to look like when functioning thanks to Things Max Plus.

