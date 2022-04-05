Disney Park Demolishes Performance Stage

As new things develop at Disneyland Paris, more construction continues to consume the Parks.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. Over the past few days, we have seen Disneyland Paris test this returning offering with Guests.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Now, it seems that Production Courtyard, which houses Tower of Terror at Walt Disney Studios Park is closed. CaveOfWonders (@Cave0fWonders) Tweeted a photo of the section blocked off by construction walls as the stage is set for removal due to the Avengers Campus expansion.

Time to say goodbye 👋🏻 to the Production Courtyard scene

✨ 🚧 Il est temps de dire au revoir 👋🏻 à la scène de Production Courtyard 🎬✨#disneyparks #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/PT4RHaRJ4Y — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) April 5, 2022

Disney describes Production Courtyard as:

Production Courtyard: the zone of possibilities!

Drop in on the abandoned Hollywood Tower Hotel, catch a musical performance with Disney Characters or strike a pose alongside Super Heroes… anything is possible in Production Courtyard The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: Going up?

Take one of the last elevators still in service in this abandoned hotel on a terrible stormy night. Stay calm as it ascends each floor, because the fall will be… out of control! Selfie Spots: meet your heroes!

MARVEL Super Heroes, Frozen heroines and other Disney Characters just love being in Walt Disney Studios Park! Pose alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man, Elsa, Anna or Olaf before they set off again to save… the world, or the kingdom of Arendelle. Who will you see this time? Musical show: The Disney Junior Dream Factory show

Discover the nuts and bolts of musical dream-making and unleash the magic of song and dance with Mickey and friends! Stitch Live! A close encounter of the third kind

Cowabunga! Get silly with the adorable blue creature himself. Stitch brings you this hilarious show from the far reaches of the galaxy!

Luckily, all of this ongoing construction is not causing any halt for Guests looking to ride Tower of Terror.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

At the moment, “it’s a small world”, Frontierland Playground, Les Cabane Des Robinson, La Galerie De La Belle Au Bois Dormant, Les Mystereus De Nautilus, Pirate Galleon, and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing are all closed.

Are you happy to see Production Courtyard remove their stage? Let us know in the comments below.

