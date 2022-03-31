Brand-New Attraction Hits Disney Park Tomorrow

Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing a ton of change, and now, a new attraction offering is being put into the mix!

As of tomorrow, Guests at Disneyland Paris will finally be able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. Over the past few days, we have seen Disneyland Paris test this returning offering with Guests.

But, that is not the offering that will soon be coming to Disneyland Paris that we are here to talk about today! As noted by DLP Report, with the start of “normal” meet and greets tomorrow, we will see the Symphony for Our World show debut at the Studio Theater at Walt Disney Studios Park. The show will feature National Geographic wildlife combination with an incredible score for Earth Month.

Starting tomorrow April 1, Disneyland Paris will present “Symphony for Our World” at Studio Theater, a unique film that combines National Geographic’s iconic wildlife cinematography with an original score by Emmy-and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music. #EarthMonth

Starting tomorrow April 1, Disneyland Paris will present “Symphony for Our World” at Studio Theater, a unique film that combines National Geographic’s iconic wildlife cinematography with an original score by Emmy-and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music. #EarthMonth pic.twitter.com/KhWoYt3PzA — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 31, 2022

At the moment, it has not been noted when this collaboration between Disneyland Paris and National Geographic will end, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, Guests visiting Disneyland Paris will have another attraction to enjoy!

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

At the moment, “it’s a small world”, Frontierland Playground, Les Cabane Des Robinson, La Galerie De La Belle Au Bois Dormant, Les Mystereus De Nautilus, Pirate Galleon, and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing are all closed.

Do you plan to see this new show at Disneyland Paris? What attractions would you like to see come to the Parks?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!