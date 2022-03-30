Disney Implements New System to Catch Guests Skipping in Line

When Guests go to any Disney Park, they must, of course, respond to the rules and regulations that each Park has set out for Guests. One of those includes not skipping the line. Whether you are in line for a new drop of merchandise or an attraction, we have seen wait times in a queue rise to very high numbers, causing some Guests to act out, or attempt to skip the line.

As one may imagine, skipping the line will surely anger the Guests around you, as they have been waiting fairly for quite some time. That being said, it looks like one Disney Park has figured out a solution. Disneyland Paris is currently in the middle of its 30th anniversary celebration, which has already caused massive merchandise lines. Now, today there was a new drop for a Phantom Manor figurine. DLP Report (@DLPReport) got their hands on one, which you can see below.

And here it is: The Kevin & Jody Phantom Manor light-up figurine!

It comes in an awesome box, and with batteries (€249):

The figurine was coveted by many, and it seems that Disney anticipated the demand and popularity and figured out a sure system to get around this, and any problems that the line could cause. DLP Report also posted that Disneyland Paris was handing out tickets in the queue to ensure that Guests can not skip in line, and that they can only purchase a maximum of two figurines.

We are unsure if this new method will be used on attractions or in the future to prevent line skipping, but from the reports, it seems that this helped to keep organization on track today.

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

At the moment, “it’s a small world”, Frontierland Playground, Les Cabane Des Robinson, La Galerie De La Belle Au Bois Dormant, Les Mystereus De Nautilus, Pirate Galleon, and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing are all closed.

