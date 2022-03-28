Crowds Swarm Disney Attraction as Queue Line Extends, Guest Count Rises

Disneyland Paris is hitting its stride as the Parks celebrate the 30th anniversary! At the moment, face characters have also returned to regular meet and greets as well, making Disneyland Paris the first Park to officially return to normal when it comes to meeting all of the various Disney characters.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Now, we can see crowds are surely picking up at Disneyland Paris with queues overextending by a big amount. DLP Report (@DLPReport) posted that the queue for Alice’s Curious Labyrinth is overflowing, with a photo that shows the plethora of Guests around.

As usual, you know it’s a busy day when the Labyrinth queue is overflowing.

Seeing an overly long line for Alice’s Curious Labyrinth is often a strong indicator that Disneyland Paris is rather busy, as the ride is not one of the more popular options in the Park. Disneyland Paris recently had much lower crowds last month before the celebration began, but now, it seems that Guests can expect steady crowds to climb as we approach the summer months.

A lot of Disneyland attractions are also currently under refurbishment, which could be causing an influx of Guests in other rides around the Park. At the moment, “it’s a small world”, Frontierland Playground, Les Cabane Des Robinson, La Galerie De La Belle Au Bois Dormant, Les Mystereus De Nautilus, Pirate Galleon, and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing are all closed.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

