Disney Park Lifts Meet and Greet Distancing Protocol, Hugs Return

Today marks a big day for Disney, as one of its theme parks has officially returned to normal when it comes to meet and greets.

The pandemic rocked the boat for everyone, including every single Disney Park. Around the globe, all Parks shut down for lengthy periods of time, and even now Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland remain closed. Disneyland Paris also suffered a hardship when it came to the pandemic as the Parks underwent multiple closures. But today, Disneyland Paris has taken a massive stride towards a much more “normal” theme park experience. Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios are officially the first two Disney Parks to bring back meet and greets without distance. This means that Guests can once again hug Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, and more!

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg, we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Right before the beginning of the celebrations, we saw characters meet and greets return for fur characters. Guests were finally able to give characters like Winnie the Pooh a hug after two years. Now, it seems character meet and greets are returning in a bigger way, with face characters!

Meet and greets were officially meant to return on April 1, but it seems that there is currently a soft return ongoing as DLP Report (@DLPReport) has Tweeted that the return of meet and greets have officially returned today.

Starting today, face character meet and greets are no longer distanced at Disneyland Paris.

For many Guests, the ability to meet there favorite character can turn a good Disney vacation into a magical one! Plus, with the beginning of the 30th anniversary underway, there has never been a better time for Disneyland Paris to bring back this offering. As a reminder, character Dining is returning to Disneyland Paris from March 31, 2022, to the following locations:

At Auberge de Cendrillon for lunch and dinner

At Plaza Gardens for breakfast and dinner.

More on Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

Are you excited to see meet and greets return to Disney? Is it too soon?

