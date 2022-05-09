Disney Shuts Down Popular ‘Frozen’ Show For Lengthy Break

Disneyland Paris is undergoing a very exciting time at the moment! The theme park is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, which has brought in a ton of fun, and new things to explore and enjoy!

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. It has now been well over a month of things feeling a lot more “normal” with character interactions.

ED92 (@ED92Magic) has just announced that Frozen: A Musical Invitation – Animation Celebration will be shutting down until June 17th. This break was to be expected, so things are moving along as planned!

Frozen: A Musical Invitation in Animation Celebration at Walt Disney Studios Park is taking a scheduled break until 17th June 2022 ❄️ #DisneylandParis30

🚨 Frozen: A Musical Invitation in Animation Celebration at Walt Disney Studios Park is taking a scheduled break until 17th June 2022 ❄️ #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/sr3VTuI19r — ED92 (@ED92Magic) May 9, 2022

Disney describes the show as:

Be prepared to unleash the magic that lies within you on an enchanting Frozen journey that takes you to Kristoff’s barn. Along the way you’ll join Sven and Kristoff for a rendition of a classic reindeer tribute, master Anna’s magical dance moves in time to surprise Elsa in her Ice Palace during a joyful rendition of Let It Go. There’s even the chance to see Olaf in this heartwarming adventure for the whole family.

This show is very popular and places are limited, so please arrive early to be sure to get in!

Watch the show below!

More on Disneyland Paris

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think of Frozen: A Musical Invitation?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!