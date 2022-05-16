Fans Rally Against Disneyland in Support of Magic Key Lawsuit

This week, a federal judge approved a lawsuit filed against Disneyland Resort on behalf of all Disneyland Annual Passholders. The $5 million lawsuit alleges that “Disneyland relegated them to “second class” ticket holders by artificially limiting Magic Key reservations and the number of pass holders that can visit on any given day.”

Following this announcement, Disneyland fans are rallying in support of the lawsuit on Reddit. u/pleasework_forgard wrote:

As someone who has worked in big corporation… it’s never good when your long time, usually loyal customers are upset at you… and so upset, they sue you. And go very public with it.

Though some Reddit users expressed that there are always unhappy Disney fans – you can’t please everyone, after all – the majority agreed that this situation is different. User u/ledfrog wrote:

I think most of us assumed the reservation system was temporary because of COVID, but it looks like it’s here to stay. Granted, what anyone assumed is irrelevant when dealing with the legal ins and outs of a contract. However, it is an interesting argument. I mean on one hand, buyers knew what they were getting up front, but on the other, what does ‘no black-out days’ actually mean? Sure, it means there are no restrictions on what days you can go, but if the reservation system keeps you from doing that, then doesn’t that become a restriction? This all reminds me of the old mobile phone carrier debate of what ‘unlimited data’ meant. It’s unlimited, but we limit your speed after X amount of used data.

Some users were supportive of the lawsuit but worried it would lead to Disney ending Passholder programs altogether. User u/Hallmarxist wrote:

Because the disparity of days available was so significant (an entire month completely available vs a handful of days), it really looks like Disney was unreasonably limiting availability for Key holders. Still, dang. I worry this could lead to the end of any type of annual pass program. We got the least expensive key. I know our family’s situation (local-ish, flexible schedule) isn’t the same as everyone else’s. We’ve been able to work with the limited scheduling and we’ve truly enjoyed our Magic Key.

In November, the Magic Key lawsuit was initially filed by Magic Key Passholder Jenale Nielsen in Orange County Superior Court in Southern California. Neilsen alleges that when Disneyland’s reservation system was not at capacity, Disney held reservations for other Guests and told Passholders that reservations were not available, a direct contradiction of the “zero blackouts” advertised.

The lawsuit reads:

“The problem was not that Disney had reached its capacity and therefore could not provide reservations to its Dream Key pass holders. The problem was that Disney had decided to block out reservations so that they were only available to new purchases and were not available to Dream Key pass holders. Disney appears to be limiting the number of reservations available to Dream Key pass holders on any given day in order to maximize the number of single day and other passes that Disney can sell.”

Neilsen’s lawyers hope to have the case certified as a class-action lawsuit for all Disneyland Passholders. Last December, The Walt Disney Company attempted to strike the lawsuit. Disney spokesperson Liz Jaeger stated “We have been clear about the terms of the Magic Key product and we know that many of our Guests are enjoying the experiences these passes provide… We will vigorously defend our position as the case proceeds.”

This report further explains the reasoning behind the lawsuit:

Previously with the Annual Pass Program, when you paid the maximum fee you could get into Disneyland with free parking and zero blockout dates. Now, with the Dream Key Pass, you can pay even more money with the promise of no blocked dates. However, getting a reservation during any busy time is nearly impossible. [The] Plaintiff alleges that the term ‘no blockout dates’ is not defined in the advertisement, but that she understood the term to mean that Dream Key Pass holders would not be blocked from making theme park reservations ‘whenever Disney was offering park reservations for entrance to the theme parks. She also understood the advertisement’s statement that ‘park reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed for any specific dates or park’ to mean that ‘if park reservations were available and being offered to the public, Dream Key holders could use their passes to make reservations for entry to the parks.

