Disney Park Now Enforcing “No Show” Policy For Park Reservations

Once Walt Disney World and Disneyland reopened to Guests after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic, the theme parks implemented a new reservation system to help monitor Park capacity called the Park Pass system.

In order to enter a theme park at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, Guests must not only have valid Park admission, but a valid Park Pass reservation. There is currently a limit as to how many Park Pass reservations Guests can have at one time (depending on your Park ticket type).

In the past, Guests who held a Park Pass reservation but never entered the theme park were never penalized; however, this will change as Disneyland is now enforcing a “no show” policy.

Disneyland recently revamped its Annual Pass program to what is now known as the Magic Key Pass program. The Magic Key Pass allows Guests to visit the Disneyland Resort multiple days a year and receive up to 15% off select dining and 20% off select merchandise (depending on your level of key).

There are four tiers to Disneyland’s Magic Key Pass: Dream Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key. If you are a Magic Key holder, and wish to enter a theme park, you must have a valid theme park reservation, in addition to a valid Magic Key pass.

In the past, if you had a Disneyland Park Pass reservation and did not use it, you would not be penalized — but this is going to change as Disneyland is now enforcing its “no show” policy.

Per the Disneyland website:

*The ability of Magic Key holders to make and hold park reservations will be impacted by the “no show” policy. Magic Key holders who are a “no show” for 3 reservations in a 90-day window will be unable to make new park reservations for 30 days. Existing park reservations at that time will not be cancelled. The 30-day period begins the day after the third “no-show,” and will continue even if the pass is upgraded to another pass during that time. A Magic Key holder who enters the designated park any time before closing on the day of the reservation is not considered a “no-show.” If the reservation is for both parks, only one park needs to be entered to avoid being a “no-show.” Magic Key holders who timely cancel a reservation are also not considered a “no-show.” Cancellation of a reservation must be done by 11:59 PM PT on the day before the reserved date. Rules and policies are subject to change without notice.

At this time, it seems the Walt Disney World Parks do not enforce the “no show” policy as their website does not have this same verbiage. However, with Disneyland now enforcing the policy, Walt Disney World may follow.

